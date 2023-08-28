The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Falls Creek's Kangaroo Hoppet cancelled after lack of snow

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Hoppet chairman Allan Marsland presenting Massimo Presotto with his Worldloppet Master Diploma. Picture supplied.
Kangaroo Hoppet chairman Allan Marsland presenting Massimo Presotto with his Worldloppet Master Diploma. Picture supplied.

A world renowned Falls Creek skiing competition has been cancelled amid a lack of snow across the slopes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.