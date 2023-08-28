A world renowned Falls Creek skiing competition has been cancelled amid a lack of snow across the slopes.
Organisers of the annual Kangaroo Hoppet decided it was not possible to hold the event on Saturday, August 26, after an inspection of the course showed "conditions weren't fair and safe".
Hoppet chairman Allan Marsland said there were a lot of disappointed international cross-country skiers around Mount Beauty and Falls Creek once the news was released, but they didn't go away empty-handed.
"They've been to other races in Europe and North America that have been cancelled, and that was it," he said.
"If I go back a week, we were still thinking we could run it three or four times around a loop, but the snow conditions just deteriorated so much that we couldn't do that.
"But these gloomy feelings had turned to smiles as organisers were able to announce some quick overnight negotiations with the Worldloppet Secretariat in Estonia.
"We had come up with a plan that would enable skiers to be credited with participating in the Kangaroo Hoppet by completing a self-tracked 21-kilometre ski anywhere at Falls Creek over two days with help from Falls Creek Alpine Resort and Falls Creek Ski Lifts."
The Kangaroo Hoppet is part of the annual Worldloppet series of 19 long-distance ski marathons spread across five continents.
A Worldloppet Master award is given to skiers who have completed 10 events of the series who are rewarded with stamps in a Worldloppet Passport.
Mr Marsland said although the social side was down in numbers, it was exciting to give out around 100 awards.
"They were all so happy because they were going to get their stamp," he said.
Mr Marsland said the Kangaroo Hoppet appealed to skiers from Europe, North America and Asia.
"We always look forward to the next ski season, which is always going to be absolutely fantastic," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.