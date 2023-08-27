The Border Mail
Chiltern defeat Mitta United in Tallagatta League elimination final

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:43pm
Chiltern's Georgia Thomas passes the ball during the Swans' elimination final against Mitta United. Picture by James Wiltshire
Chiltern's Georgia Thomas passes the ball during the Swans' elimination final against Mitta United. Picture by James Wiltshire

Chiltern's A-grade side held their nerve to defeat Mitta United and keep their finals aspirations alive in Sunday's elimination final at Sandy Creek.

