Chiltern's A-grade side held their nerve to defeat Mitta United and keep their finals aspirations alive in Sunday's elimination final at Sandy Creek.
The Swans had a two goal lead at quarter time before a second quarter surge saw them extend their hold to eight goals.
Mitta mixed up their defensive end halfway through the second term, but were unable to chase the Swans down.
The final score reading 47-32, with last year's grand finalists now out of the premiership race.
Chiltern coach Lee Brookes was impressed with the way her side approached the game, with the added pressure of elimination at stake.
"The girls definitely came to play and it showed," Brookes said.
"Being in the elimination side of the draw, you have to play with no regrets.
"Everyone goes out to win, but foremost you have to be out there with full intent, because there's no looking back, it's forward or nothing."
Goal shooter Zoe Rae remained calm and collected in the ring, while Tammy Kennedy worked tirelessly.
Isabel Grundy was strong in defence for the Blues.
The Swans will now line-up against Thurgoona next weekend in another must-win clash
"That will be another big battle for us," Brookes said.
