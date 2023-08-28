PEOPLE will be immersed in the bush while standing in the art gallery in a new exhibition in Wodonga.
Castlemaine artist Mark Dober has created seven large-scale, wall-sized works on paper for Riverbank, which can be seen at Hyphen's Artspace Gallery.
Among them are two artworks made at Mungabareena Reserve in autumn.
All of the works are 168 centimetres by 380 centimetres.
"The work is big and standing in the gallery, you're surrounded by it; it conveys a sense of immersion," Dober said.
"The idea is to create a sense of being in the landscape."
Created on site along the Murray and Murrumbidgee rivers, Dober painted en Plein Air, directly on to the paper using watercolour and gouache.
This approach to painting "in the open air" seeks to capture a truth of sensory reality from the artist's direct observation of light, space and colour.
"The work is done over days and incorporates changes in light and weather," Dober said.
"Different kinds of weather are represented in individual works; you may see blue skies and grey skies in the same work.
"The water reflects the sky and the movement of the water through ripples shows different patterns and shapes."
Dober paints directly and immediately, seeking to bring the experiential into the work through mediums such as oil on canvas and board, watercolour, gouache and other media on paper.
"Painting is enjoyable and it's hard work," he said.
"The best part is the completed work!
"The process is calming and it's hard work; it's a bit tiring and there's a certain tension that shows up in the work."
Dober is a frequent exhibitor in national contemporary art prizes, including the Swan Hill Print and Drawing Award, the Rick Amor Self Portrait Prize, Salon des Refuses, the Paul Guest Drawing Prize and the Arthur Guy Painting Prize.
He has a PhD in painting from Monash University. His topic was Plein air painting and its meanings for which he was awarded the Molly Holman Doctoral medal.
Riverbank runs at Hyphen's Artspace Gallery until Sunday, October 29, 10am to 6pm weekdays and 10am to 3pm weekends.
Entry is free.
