Hyphen's Artspace Gallery hosts Riverbank by Castlemaine artist Mark Dober

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 28 2023 - 8:00pm
Castlemaine artist Mark Dober has created seven large-scale, wall-sized works on paper for Riverbank, which can be seen at Hyphen's Artspace Gallery.
PEOPLE will be immersed in the bush while standing in the art gallery in a new exhibition in Wodonga.

