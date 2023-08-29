THE North East Three Choirs Festival will channel joy and peace when it returns this year after a four-year hiatus.
A collaboration of Beechworth Singers, Murray Concert Choir and Vocal Dimension (Wangaratta), the biennial festival was impacted by the global pandemic two years ago.
This year it will present Gloria, featuring the music of Antonio Vivaldi, John Rutter and Karl Jenkins.
The Three Choirs will be accompanied by the Three Choirs Festival Orchestra, comprising musicians from throughout the North East brought together for this event.
Musician and composer Paul Tasker, who was again guest conductor this year, welcomed the return of the festival.
He said it involved 80 singers, four soloists and 20 musicians from throughout the North East.
"Getting the big performances back up and running is a highlight after the pandemic and working with good local musicians and singers," he said.
"Vivaldi's Gloria is one of the best known choral works in history to start the concert."
Regarded as one of the greatest Baroque composers, Vivaldi is most famous for his choral masterpiece, Gloria.
The sacred text of the Glorio in Excelsis Deo (Glory to God in the Highest), set to lively and elegant Baroque music, is loved by audiences worldwide.
Rutter's Gloria is a modern musical setting of the Gloria in Excelsis Deo.
Composed in 1974, the piece is structured in three movements and scored for choir, brass and percussion.
Lively and jubilant, the musician provides a contrasting companion piece to the Vivaldi Gloria.
The concert also features Rutter's A Ukrainian Prayer.
Composed in March 2022 in response to the tragedy of the war in Ukraine, it has been sent to more than 8000 choirs worldwide.
Tasker said it was the first time the work had been performed on the Border.
"We're singing in Ukrainian," Tasker said.
"After the war broke out a year ago Rutter wanted to do something and being a composer he made the work freely available to all the choirs in the world.
"It's a beautiful piece in the orthodox style."
The first North East Three Choirs Festival was held under the baton of David Carolane OAM in 1986.
Performances will run under Saturday, September 9, at 2.30pm, at The Scots School Chapel Hall, Albury and Sunday, September 10, at 2.30pm at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Wangaratta.
Tickets are available from Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga, from any of the participating choristers, TryBooking or at the door.
Tickets: $25 or concession $20; under-18s free.
