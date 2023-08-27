Henty is looking for a new senior coach.
Incumbent Daniel Hore-Smith admitted he was suffering with burnout after the season-ending defeat away to Jindera on Saturday.
Hore-Smith has led the Swampies for the last two seasons, winning 12 of his 36 games in charge, having served as an assistant coach for two years before that.
While he feels progress has been made off the field and a strong foundation laid for future improvement on it, Hore-Smith believes fresh impetus is required to take Henty to the next level after finishing second-bottom in the Hume League this season.
"I really enjoy the job but I'm feeling a little bit burnt out," Hore-Smith said.
"I'd love to do it again, don't get me wrong, but I don't want to go into it if I can't give my full self.
"I just think that's unfair to the boys.
"There's a really good foundation here so if I could give the keys to someone, whether it's a better avenue, to take them to that next level, I don't think I've quite got that in me.
"We'll sit down and go through a few things in the coming weeks to really nut it out.
"I've spoken to a fair few fellas that I used to play football with and we're trying to sort something out.
"Whatever avenue we go down, I think the direction at Henty is really good at the moment.
"They're really trying to take their time and get the right person.
"We've talked about whether I do it but I just want to make sure I'm the right option.
"I do care about the club a lot.
"I'm an in-house coach so if I don't think I'm the best option, I'll be telling them to go the other way."
Hore-Smith, who was part of Heath Ohlin's coaching staff in 2020 and 2021 after Ohlin succeeded Joel Price in the top job, believes it's time for a change.
"To be honest, that is my opinion at the moment," he said.
"I've been a voice for four years and that's generally about as long as a voice can last at the head of it.
"I've only been head coach for two years but I've been around it a lot.
"I still think I've got a really good rapport with the fellas and I do believe there is a role for me somewhere to help unify what we're doing.
"We've all talked at board level about how we do think we're going in the right direction, so we've got to back it.
"But as soon as we get the right voice in, I think we do need a freshen-up.
"Whoever that may be, we've got a protocol for who will fit the mould.
"We've got a few blokes we're talking to, which is exciting."
