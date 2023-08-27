Benalla health service charged after resident, 93, fell and later died

Benalla Health is facing a charge after an aged care resident was injured in a fall and later died.
The 93-year-old woman, who was a resident at Morrie Evans Aged Care, had been in a chair when it failed.
The back of the chair detached while a staff member was trying to move it in October 2021.
The woman fell backwards and fractured her rib.
She died a week later.
WorkSafe has pressed an occupational safety charge of failing to ensure people weren't exposed to risks to their health and safety.
"It's alleged Benalla Health failed to maintain a system of work for ensuring chairs used to transport residents were regularly assessed for safety, maintained and tagged," a WorkSafe spokesman said.
"The matter is listed for a filing hearing at the Benalla Magistrates' Court on 19 September 2023."
The aged care facility is a 30-bed public home located at Benalla Health.
