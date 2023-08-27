The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Benalla health service charged after resident, 93, fell and later died

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:45am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Morrie Evans wing at Benalla Health. Picture supplied
The Morrie Evans wing at Benalla Health. Picture supplied

Benalla Health is facing a charge after an aged care resident was injured in a fall and later died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.