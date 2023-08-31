A Border community support agency is celebrating 50 years of service to its growing network.
Disability, aged care, family assistance, mental health and First Nations support, as well as community transport and Meals on Wheels are among the services offered by Intereach.
Albury-based staff celebrated the milestone with a stall at Albury Library Museum on Thursday, August 31 to highlight what the organisation offered.
Family and mental health program manager Alex Novak said Intereach's demand was high.
"We're really committed to providing a service to the community," she said.
"I think people are feeling more comfortable expressing that they need support, which is really fantastic. We're monitoring that demand and we're working really hard behind the scenes to continue to grow so that we can continue to provide that service.
"We offer everything from practical support to social and emotional support and financial support. It really depends on the program, but we cover a variety of services so that someone at Intereach is able to help.
"We're very passionate about hiring local, supporting local, understanding local needs, and we pride ourselves on that. Although we've grown rapidly over the last 50 years, we've stayed true to our local roots and it's something that we're really proud of."
Sue Beddowes has worked for almost six years as a local area co-ordinator and helps link people to services.
"We are the feet on the ground, basically, for NDIS. We have 10 or 11 local area co-ordinators that work out of our Albury office alone to provide that service," she said.
"If we're not able to help, we have a no wrong door policy, so we're able to link people to other services in the region that might be able to support if we can't.
"I just love our culture. We're people that are passionate about working in the community that have got lived experience and can show a lot of empathy to people.
"It's very rewarding work."
Ms Novak said the organisation primarily focused on outreach services.
"It's not about people having to come to us, we very much try and go to them," she said.
"In Albury, we have 50 to 55 staff, and, in total, Intereach employs 500 employees across southern NSW and northern Victoria.
"It would be a phenomenal amount of people we support. It would be in the tens of thousands.
"In Albury, we also have a big cohort of people offering aged care support. Our community support workers are out in the community visiting people daily in their homes.
"It's very much about being connected to be able to support our communities. I think why we do it so well is because community comes first."
Intereach has offices in Albury, Balranald, Bendigo, Cootamundra, Corowa, Deniliquin, Echuca, Finley, Gisborne, Griffith, Hay, Maryborough, Mildura, Seymour, Shepparton, Swan Hill and Wagga.
More than 760,000 people are covered across its network in the Riverina-Murray region of NSW and the Loddon, Goulburn and Mallee areas of Victoria.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.