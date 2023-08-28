Falcons qualified for the Hockey Albury Wodonga division one men's finals in thrilling fashion on Sunday, August 27, with a come from behind victory against Norths.
The 5-4 result saw Falcons leap Wodonga into fourth spot, but it was far from straightforward.
Norths opened the scoring early before Falcons answered off a short corner.
From there, both teams struggled to get on top with quick end-to-end hockey resulting in a goal fest.
Brodie Hamilton finished with a brace for Falcons, with Shaun Groch, Dom Wild and Brandon Kellam also on target, while a double from Norths' Justin Ellis and goals to Kurt Beath and Brandon Purtell wasn't enough to see Norths home.
Wodonga's 4-1 loss to minor premiers CR United meant they finished outside the top four in fifth place.
Wombats will take plenty of momentum into the semi-finals after a 6-0 drubbing of Magpies.
It was always going to be a tough ask for Magpies with goalkeeper Logal Wilford out with a head injury, but they dug deep with Hamish Morrison and Ryley Walker leading the charge.
However, it wasn't enough to meet the attack of Wombats' forwards with James Ellis, Nicholas Kilby, Josh Roy and Harrison Trenery all finding the back of the net.
CR United will take on Norths in the major semi-final on Sunday, September 3, while it's sudden death for Wombats and Falcons.
In division one women, Falcons secured top spot with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Norths-Wombats.
Merryn Smith opened the scoring in the second quarter, before Alison Hogarth put away Falcons' second goal in the third term to secure the result.
Some great defence by Quinn Reid and running by Gabrielle Swaby up front saw them named best for Norths-Wombats, while Kate McKee, Kate Bardy and Millie Nagle all had terrific games for Falcons.
Wodonga toppled CR United 2-1, which saw the latter finish third and miss out on the double chance.
Magpies had the bye.
The first week of finals in the women's competition will be a repeat of the weekend's fixtures with Falcons to face Norths-Wombats for a spot in the decider, while CR United take on Wodonga in an elimination semi-final.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.