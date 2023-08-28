The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Column

Living Lightly: Learn more about the long-lived yellow box eucalyptus tree

By Ian Davidson and Chris Tzaros, Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability
August 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A majestic yellow box on a local roadside. Picture by Chris Tzaros, Birds Bush and Beyond
A majestic yellow box on a local roadside. Picture by Chris Tzaros, Birds Bush and Beyond

This week's Living Lightly article features the yellow box native tree that grows locally and is highly valued for both its attractive form and abundant nectar supply when flowering.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.