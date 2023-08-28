The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Former Cafe Victor owner Carlos Saliba opens Firebird Eatery in Lavington

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW eatery in Lavington specialising in roasted meats with Middle Eastern flavours is being likened to the phoenix.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.