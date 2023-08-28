A NEW eatery in Lavington specialising in roasted meats with Middle Eastern flavours is being likened to the phoenix.
Firebird Eatery opened on Urana Road recently by Border chef Carlos Saliba, formerly of Cafe Victor and Victor Supper Club.
Saliba said the timing was right to open his new business after working with the team at Woomargama Hotel for 18 months.
He previously operated Victor Supper Club, which closed amid myriad COVID-19 trading interruptions.
"The meaning of Firebird is basically the same as the phoenix," he said.
"It's the story of my life for the past couple of years; after all of the issues with COVID, I've just kept pushing through.
"I'm a big believer in small business serving the customers best.
"Lavington is growing and Jindera is growing."
Firebird Eatery offers fire-roasted free-range La Ionica chickens; lamb and beef grilled to order with flat bread; and burgers made from scratch.
An innovative range of salads and sides includes Brussels sprouts, labneh, pepitas and pomegranate dressing; charred green beans with feta and almonds; a Holy Broccoli Salad; and Fattoush Salad finished with a punchy sumac and pomegranate dressing.
Buoyed by the support of his brother Wassim (La Maison Restaurant), Saliba said quality produce was front and centre of his business plan.
He said he had drawn from years of experience plying his trade in Border restaurants including iconic Cafe Victor.
"We're not just a chicken shop," he said.
"We have a range of protein cooked over charcoal and rotisserie but most of our dishes can be done for vegans too.
"We aim to be an eatery with satisfying sides made from scratch like creamy potatoes and cauliflower, fresh salads and homemade turnip pickles. The turnip pickles always had a big following at Cafe Victor."
Firebird Eatery delicatessen offers lasagne, confit duck, hommus, toum (Lebanese garlic sauce) and turnip pickles. It plans to build on that range.
Sweet treats now include tiramisu, lemon tarts and carrot cake.
It has espresso coffee and soft drinks including a range of Italian beverages.
Saliba said there was a growing trend in hospitality to reduce customer contact, which didn't sit well with him.
He said online ordering and QR codes had endured beyond the global pandemic.
"We've taken a wall out here so customers can interact more with us," he said.
"It was very successful at Cafe Victor when the chefs interacted with the customers; we value that kind of interaction."
Firebird Eatery also offers catering for events.
Located at 357 Urana Road, Firebird Eatery operates Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 7.30pm.
