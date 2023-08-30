It's swoop city out there, so cyclists, runners and walkers - and not forgetting, posties - are urged to treat the skies with caution.
Magpies have begun their annual ritual, the beady-eyed birds zooming in to protect their young from their traditional nemesis. Us.
They will be making themselves known at close quarters for quite some time, given their breeding season runs from August to October.
Charles Sturt University ornithologist Melanie Massaro of Albury, said magpies were very territorial.
"Magpies have a three-dimensional space that they think belongs to them," Dr Massaro said.
"They actually occupy that territory all year round.
"That's the reason why they have developed quite complicated behaviours to literally effectively tell any intruder into that space, 'you're not welcome here'.
"That's what they try to tell you when they swoop you."
Dr Massaro said magpies were very intelligent and so wearing sunglasses on the back of your head probably wasn't very effective.
"They're really quite aware of where your eyes are," she said.
"And so that's the reason why they often come from the back. They're not stupid. They know how to hunt and they know how to scare things."
Dr Massaro said male magpies took up the role of protector to defend their nests and that it was important to not show aggression, because it would only make the attack worse.
"If a dog is growling at you, the best thing you can do is actually talk in a calm voice to the dog and say, 'hey, I'm no threat, it's fine, I'm not doing anything to you'," she said.
"And the dog will calm down. But if you start yelling at the dog and start waving a stick at him, he's going to growl more, and if you're unlucky he's going to bite you.
"Magpies are the same, so if you are behaving in a threatening voice it will make it worse."
Dr Massaro said magpies would attack the highest point, so holding a stick over your head would help.
Walking, she said, was better than riding a bike because magpies were "more alarmed about the bike than something on it, because you're faster and more unpredictable".
Lead research author, La Trobe University PhD candidate Robin Johnsson said a little kindness and understanding would help people stay safe during the swooping season.
He said magpies were so smart they would remember who was nice to them and "feeding them a little something" would definitely score brownie points for next time - and possibly years to come.
Dr Massaro said the attacks were not malicious, but "people who have been swooped before are more likely to be targeted again".
"Humans put their fences up, so animals do the same thing even if they don't put a fence up," she said.
"They know exactly where they live and what they consider theirs and people get so confused about animals having their own territories too.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.