When Grahame Dann was involved in a head-collision 20 years ago, he vividly remembers the incredible efforts of the paramedics who arrived on the scene.
Tragically two people lost their lives in the accident and Mr Dann recalls that experience was largely responsible for his own change of direction in life.
The former travel agent quit his job and decided to apply to NSW Ambulance to become a paramedic.
The rest, as they say, is history.
The 54-year-old has been a paramedic in Albury for more than 18 years and still "absolutely loves it".
Mr Dann sees it as a privilege to be on the front line "making a real difference to people's lives".
"One of the things I love most about my job is just talking with people in the ambulance," he reveals.
And, it seems, occasionally bursting into song!
Now while singing in the shower and busting out a few tunes to a "captive" audience in the ambulance is as far as Mr Dann's musical career has gone to date, all that's about to change.
He's one of 12 brave Border residents who have volunteered to step out of their comfort zone and sing at the second annual On Key 4 Kids gala event to raise money for Country Hope.
Mr Dann, who has been paired with vocal coach Maleah Beckwith, is in the throes of practising for the duet they will perform at the SS&A Albury on Saturday, October 14.
In the meantime he's hosting a 'Spring Fling' fundraiser on Wednesday, September 6 for Country Hope, which supports local families who have children with a life-threatening illness.
The event at Albury's 2640 Restaurant and Bar, will include drinks, canapes and guest speakers including Jo Owen, the region's first paediatric cancer care co-ordinator.
Rumour has it, Mr Dann may also test out his vocal abilities in public for the first time - mocktail in one hand, and microphone in the other.
"It will be my first gig, so take it easy on me," he laughs.
He says one of the reasons he was keen to sign up for On Key 4 Kids is it's a "local charity looking after local families".
"I see the effects of childhood illness on families; the loss of income (if one parent is not able to work), the turmoil, the fear of the unknown, and the challenges of daily living that continue, particularly when there are other children," he explains.
"Country Hope gives support in ways you might not expect - from help with transport and accommodation costs in the city to emotional support and the 'what to do next' when they get home."
Mr Dann also has his own very personal reasons for getting involved in a major community fundraiser.
Three years ago he lost his father to blood cancer and his younger brother is currently undergoing treatment for bowel cancer.
"I'm just trying to do some good," Mr Dann says.
"I want to help families going through pain they don't deserve."
When it comes to singing in front of a huge crowd in October, well ... Mr Dann has every confidence in the skills of his vocal coach.
As for the duet they'll perform - "that's a tightly held secret".
"All I can say is that it promises to be fun and exuberant," Mr Dann says.
