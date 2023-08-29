The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Paramedic Grahame Dann to host fundraiser for Country Hope's On Key 4 Kids

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated August 29 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mocktail and a microphone ... Albury paramedic Grahame Dann is holding a 'Spring Fling' fundraiser on September 6 ahead of the second Country Hope On Key 4 Kids event. Picture by James Wiltshire
Mocktail and a microphone ... Albury paramedic Grahame Dann is holding a 'Spring Fling' fundraiser on September 6 ahead of the second Country Hope On Key 4 Kids event. Picture by James Wiltshire

When Grahame Dann was involved in a head-collision 20 years ago, he vividly remembers the incredible efforts of the paramedics who arrived on the scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.