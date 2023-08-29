The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Cheap fares great, but train line still plagued with problems

By Letters to the Editor
August 29 2023 - 10:30am
V/Line Vlocity services have been used on the Albury line since late 2021. Picture by Mark Jesser
Train line problems continue

While it's great being able to travel to Melbourne for no more than $20 and having more modern trains on our line than what we had previously, our line is still plagued with problems.

