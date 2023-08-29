YOUR SAY: Cheap fares great, but train line still plagued with problems

The N class train that came before the Albury VLocity trains did not really have this issue on our line (as far as I'm aware) because the amount of cars used for all services was consistent. From 2018 till 2022 there were four trains allocated to our line to run three services a day. However, with the VLocity trains, there's no consistency, we only have six three-car sets, meaning that there aren't enough services to guarantee six-car trains all the time. We need at least eight units if we want six-car trains all the time.