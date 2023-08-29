YOUR SAY: Cheap fares great, but train line still plagued with problems

While it's great being able to travel to Melbourne for no more than $20 and having more modern trains on our line than what we had previously, our line is still plagued with problems.
I'm sure many of you reading this who frequently use the V/Line Albury line trains will be very well aware of the constant overcrowding that we see on our trains. Most of us know that our line is allocated six three-car trains. The trains allocated to our line have a capacity of up to 164 per set, the capacity is 328 if two sets are coupled together.
While many people are now aware of the problem with overcrowding, the issue first came to light late last year in 2022, when V/Line had to cut the train in half because one set had issues. The problem happened again a few months later in December, the issue got worse when the fare cap came in.
The N class train that came before the Albury VLocity trains did not really have this issue on our line (as far as I'm aware) because the amount of cars used for all services was consistent. From 2018 till 2022 there were four trains allocated to our line to run three services a day. However, with the VLocity trains, there's no consistency, we only have six three-car sets, meaning that there aren't enough services to guarantee six-car trains all the time. We need at least eight units if we want six-car trains all the time.
Big business seems to be having too much influence on the way Australia is being governed these days.
During the pandemic they were able to collect large amounts of cash from the government without any consequences. The only ones that paid back were the ones that had a social conscience due to a strong media campaign. Since then, many companies which include multi-national ones have been actively involved in social issues to the detriment of their core business. Believe these large corporations got used to the government honey pot and influence had on government by appeasing the government of the day so as to continue this practice!
Examples are Qantas who seem to have stopped Etihad from increasing their capacity. Reports are Qantas have announced a large profit but will not pay any tax on this. Another example is Rio Tinto who have just been given a large grant for new technology to improve their profitability. There are many other examples. Be aware whenever you see a government leader stand beside large corporation executive making an announcement your pocket is being picked.
Then we read that big business want to increase GST percentage, so they say to improve our worldwide finance rating. Maybe we need to look at the GST system in total and get rid of all the loopholes.
