Border netball stars Jane Cook and Sophie Hanrahan are still soaking up the excitement after helping Collingwood to a gold medal at the Australian Netball Championships.
The Magpies defeated Swifts Academy by two goals in a thrilling decider in Brisbane on Sunday, in what was Collingwood's last appearance as a netball club.
"To go out with a bang and show Australia and Victoria what our athletes are made of, that was pretty cool," Cook said.
"It was an amazing experience and I think our captain summed it up pretty well in her speech, that we were just a bunch of almost misfits who bonded and played really well together."
It had been a week of mixed emotions for former Wodonga Bulldog Cook after injuring her knee in the last quarter of the first game of the tournament, leaving her on the sidelines for several days.
"We spent 12 hours thinking and fearing the worst that it could have been an ACL injury, but I was very lucky that my quad actually cramped, which they think saved me from the worst injury," she said.
"Mentally it's tough when you get an injury and are put in that kind of pressure cooker environment in a week long tournament.
"I'm very lucky it wasn't worse."
Two-time Toni Wilson Medallist Hanrahan admitted it was an experience she'll never forget.
"It was so special because of the group of girls we had, the staff included," she said.
"With Collingwood netball no longer, for the last game to be a premiership win was pretty spectacular.
"It's a whole other step up from the VNL and I've learnt so much."
Hanrahan and Cook have also claimed a Victorian Netball League premiership together this season with City West Falcons and recall making their A-grade Ovens and Murray debuts in the same year.
"We were at opposite ends of the court for Wodonga and Corowa and used to play representative Ovens and Murray netball together," Cook said.
"I'm very grateful to have Sophie in the team and she's come in leaps and bounds.
"Look out anyone in the Ovens and Murray, you probably don't want to match up against her."
Hanrahan agreed it was nice to be able to share the excitement with a fellow border export.
"I'm always grateful to be in the same team as her," she said.
"Coming down to Falcons and having her in the team, she's really taken me under her wing and made me feel at home and welcome.
"To have a premiership at Falcons with her and then a gold with the Pies at Aus champs is pretty exciting."
Hanrahan will now turn her attention towards Myrtleford's finals campaign, while Cook is in the Goulburn Valley League finals with Shepparton Bears.
