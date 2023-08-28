The Border Mail
Jane Cook and Sophie Hanrahan win gold at Australian Netball Championships

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
August 28 2023
Border netball stars Jane Cook and Sophie Hanrahan are still soaking up the excitement after helping Collingwood to a gold medal at the Australian Netball Championships.

