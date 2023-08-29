FORMER Wodonga mayor John Watson has died just two days after recording a heartfelt plea to donate to the Border's Sunshine Walk which supports those with cancer.
The father of three's death last Thursday August 24 also came just before his birthday, with Mr Watson due to turn 63 on Monday August 28.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren lauded Mr Watson's contribution to the city, which included a term as mayor in 2001-02.
"From his strong family connections to his crazy ideas, John had endless passion, enthusiasm and a devotion for Wodonga," Cr Mildren said.
"John's legacy can be seen across the city with the decisions made during his time on council benefiting the city today through projects such as the new library-gallery, Logic and Baranduda Fields.
"He will be very missed and many in our community will hold great memories of his gregarious and generous nature."
Mr Watson's father and grandfather also served on Wodonga councils.
He was first elected in 1997 and then returning in 2012 after a break which saw him being the franchisee for Hungry Jack's restaurants in Albury.
Mr Watson's courage was demonstrated in a video message he recorded last Tuesday August 22 for the Sunshine Walk, which aids the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
He was the ambassador for this event's to be held on November 21.
Reflecting on his own support and treatment, including being part of a cancer drug trial, Mr Watson urges people to support this year's event in the video which was uploaded to social media last Wednesday August 23.
"My firsthand experience is nothing but world-best, so lift a hand, swipe a card and really just give what you can," Mr Watson said.
"Every small dollar gives us so much joy to get over that target and reach our goals in 2023.
"So thank you in advance.
"Unfortunately I probably won't be here for the walk, handing our water bottles, saying a big high-five to all those hard-working staff with the chemo chicks who walk for us.
"All those people who give and donate I applaud you, I applaud you, I thank you and you're just the best thing for our community fundraiser.
"Thank you and God bless you all."
Trust fund chair Michelle Hensel was amazed at the tenacity of Mr Watson to record the message in the face of his deteriorating state.
"It was unbelievable to have the strength to do that right at the end," Mrs Hensel said.
"It just exemplifies everything about him, his selflessness and dedication to the role and his dedication to the community.
"He never stopped advocating, he was concerned about more than just fundraising, it was about the cause and patients being able to stay here and get the best treatment they can.
"He believed 100 per cent in that and that his legacy and his family should be very proud."
Mrs Hensel said Mr Watson joined the trust fund board in 2018, a year after the death of his wife Christine, who received cancer treatment through the Border centre.
Mr Watson was deputy chair from 2020 until his cancer diagnosis last year.
"He was an amazing person and he's definitely gone way too early and we sincerely offer our sympathy to his three boys," Mrs Hensel said.
"They've lost their mum and dad to cancer but they know how dedicated their father was to the trust and we'll continue his legacy."
Mr Watson's funeral will be held on Thursday September 7 at the Alistair Todd Chapel at Albury's Scots School from 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, mourners are encouraged to donate to the cancer centre trust.
Mr Watson is survived by his three sons George, Digby and Dugald.
