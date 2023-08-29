The Border Mail
Past Wodonga mayor John Watson dies after plea for cancer walk

Updated August 29 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FORMER Wodonga mayor John Watson has died just two days after recording a heartfelt plea to donate to the Border's Sunshine Walk which supports those with cancer.

