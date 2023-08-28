With the 2023 Deni Ute Muster fast approaching, organisers are excited by the all-Australian line-up of acts and a record number of new attractions for every age group.
General manager Vicky Lowry said ticket holders would need the entire two days to fit in the jam-packed around-the-grounds entertainment.
"After a few tough years in the industry, we thought it important to give back and support our industry 100 per cent," she said.
Along with the usual favourites - bull ride, circle work, whip cracking, wood chop, tradie challenge, blue singlet count and show 'n' shine - this year's muster would also feature new attractions, including:
The outstanding lineup of performers taking to the stage includes Andrew Swift, Catherine Britt, John Williamson, Jayne Denham, Missy Higgins, Casey Barnes, Lee Kernaghan, Zara Lindeman, Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole, The Whitlams Black Stump Band, Jessica Mauboy, Travis Collins and James Johnston.
Mrs Lowry said Deni Ute Muster was popular among visitors because it was unlike any other festival in Australia.
"We are not just a music festival," she said.
"We continue to cater for families, and under 13 years are free to attend."
The Deni Ute Muster has become family-friendly, with 70 per cent of the attendees being families.
"Long-time attendees who came to the muster as 18-year-olds now attend as a family," Mrs Lowry said.
"The entertainment program caters for all ages, from toddlers through to 90 plus years, and yes, we do have attendees within that age bracket."
The Deni Ute Muster is a not-for-profit organisation, with any surplus funds going back into the site, festival and community.
The muster generates about $8 million in annual economic stimulus for the region.
"About $70,000 is donated to more than 20 community organisations and clubs for their volunteering services at the Deni Ute Muster," Mrs Lowry said.
"Local groups also raise funds by catering at the festival.
"Deniliquin High School P and C runs the breathalyser, raising funds to put their year 10 students through driver education training."
Each year, a charity is given the opportunity to raise funds at the muster.
Navorina Nursing Home, Deniliquin, was chosen by the Deni Ute Muster as its charity partner for 2022 and 2023.
"Muster patrons have helped Deniliquin's Navorina Nursing Home get closer to its fundraising goal to assist in furnishing the upgrades made to their residential wings," Mrs Lowry said.
"An innovative new fundraising game called the Navorina $10,000 Circle Work Giveaway was developed to maximise the donations.
"This new fundraiser has now been set up to be shared by future charity partners for many years."
This year, the Deni Ute Muster falls on the same day as the AFL Grand Final, so all the action can be viewed on the big screen on the main stage.
Accessibility has been a significant focus at the site.
Some of the new upgrades include an accessible amenities block in the camp area consisting of a hydraulic lift, an adult change table, and three permanent accessible toilets in the festival arena.
