Car loses control in North Albury, mounts kerb, hits fence and house

Police are investigating the cause of a crash in which a vehicle struck a home.
Emergency services were called to Wantigong Street in North Albury on Saturday night.
The driver of a Mitsubishi Pajero lost control near Wingara Street, mounted a kerb, drove through a fence and hit a home.
The impact caused damage to the fence and brick house.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District spoke with the driver, who was uninjured," a police spokesman said.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.