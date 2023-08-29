BEST known by stage name Hans, Matt Gilbertson was always dreaming up shows as a child.
Born to an Australian-representative basketballer mother and a plumber father, Gilbertson said he had a receptive audience in the family's Adelaide home.
"I was always putting on shows around the house," he said.
"I was soon signed up for classical piano and jazz and tap dancing."
When he left school his piano teacher sold him a piano accordion for $100.
He spent the Christmas holidays busking around the streets of Adelaide.
"I liked to watch people walk past and then it would click that I was playing pop songs on the piano accordion like ABBA or Kylie Minogue," Gilbertson said.
Those early experiences led to the evolution of his act as Berlin's most beloved cabaret superstar Hans (America's Got Talent).
Now travelling around Australia, Hans: Disco Spektakular 2023 Tour is coming to The Cube Wodonga on Thursday, August 31.
Critically acclaimed, Hans nabbed the Best Cabaret award for two consecutive years at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.
Featuring a unique blend of comedy, music and dazzling disco dance moves, Hans: Disco Spektakular Tour 2023 will see Hans and his crew perform some of the greatest disco hits of all time.
It will be Hans' first tour since an accident last year in Turkey, which kept him off the stage for several months.
He fell four metres when the stage gave way and ended up in hospitals in Turkey and London.
"In real life it was the most traumatic thing that had ever happened to me," he said.
"Part of the way to deal with it is by putting it in the show; it becomes material!"
Still Adelaide-based, Gilbertson said he was excited to take his show on the road again.
"Disco Spektakular is going to be a night to remember," Gilbertson said.
"I can't wait to hit the stage and give my fans the high-energy, disco-themed show they deserve.
"It's been a long time since I've been on tour, and I'm thrilled to be back ... and honeys - I'm better than ever!"
Kicking off in Adelaide on August 11, Hans' tour will visit major cities and regional towns around Australia, including Mildura, Canberra, Gladstone, Broken Hill, Byron Bay, Melbourne and Sydney.
