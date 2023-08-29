The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Hans: Disco Spektakular 2023 Tour is coming to The Cube Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hans: Disco Spektakular 2023 Tour is coming to The Cube Wodonga on Thursday, August 31.
Hans: Disco Spektakular 2023 Tour is coming to The Cube Wodonga on Thursday, August 31.

BEST known by stage name Hans, Matt Gilbertson was always dreaming up shows as a child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.