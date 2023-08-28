Gemma Chmielewski is helping pave the way after becoming the first female field umpire to oversee a senior men's Ovens and Murray League match.
Chmielewski presided over Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers' recent clash at JC Lowe Oval.
"Not only was it one of the most fast-paced games I've umpired, it was the clearest and easiest decision making I've made all year," Chmielewski said.
"I found the game to be very precise."
Chmielewski started her 10-year playing career in Sydney before joining the army.
"I moved a lot and I just found that no matter where I went, I could always join a team and that built community no matter where I was," she said.
After two concussions ended her playing aspirations, Chmielewski found herself putting her hand up to umpire.
"I was playing for the Newtown Breakaways in Sydney and we were about to forfeit a game because we didn't have a club umpire, so I gave it a crack and loved it," she said.
"I joined the Sydney League and did that for a year.
"When I came down here after being posted to Gaza Ridge Barracks, the first thing I did was join the North East Border umpires association."
Chmielewski is in her third year as a field umpire here and has spent two years umpiring for the Australian Defence Force.
She also works with the NSW Police, teaching officers the rules of the game to aid them in their matches against the ADF.
She hopes to inspire women and young people of both genders to pursue a career in umpiring.
"I love the sport and I've loved seeing where it's come in the last 10 years and I want to be someone that amplifies that further," she said.
"It's a tough gig, you're there standing your ground making strong decisions and having control over the game.
"You need to have a strong constitution to stand there and tell someone that they're wrong and keep the game going.
"It's given me a lot of confidence and I see it give a lot of females confidence."
