The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Gemma Chmielewski becomes first female field umpire to oversee Ovens and Murray match

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gemma Chmielewski is helping pave the way after becoming the first female field umpire to oversee a senior men's Ovens and Murray League match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.