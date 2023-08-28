A teenager who rolled his car on his way home from a party where he downed shots and up to 11 cans of mixed spirits could have easily killed himself.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys told Carson James Baczynski-Beaumont it was a wonder he or someone else on the road didn't die that night
Baczynski-Beaumont was able to get out of his car, but suffered three fractured vertebrae just below his neck.
Expert forensic analysis of a blood sample taken at Albury hospital after the crash on the Gerogery Road concluded he would have had a high-range blood alcohol content.
But because the sample was taken almost three hours later, his reading had dropped to 0.123.
It meant police could only charge him with driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, to which he pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court on Monday, August 28.
NSW Police's pharmacology service estimated Baczynski-Beaumont's reading would have been in the range of 0.129 and 0.194, but "most likely" a high-range reading of 0.165.
Ms Humphreys asked Baczynski-Beaumont just how he ended up behind the wheel after drinking so much alcohol.
"I was coming home from a party when I did it," Baczynski-Beaumont replied.
To that, Ms Humphreys told the 19-year-old: "You could have killed yourself or someone else driving on the road at that moment."
She said it was "a very serious example" of a mid-range PCA, given he was also speeding, that he crashed his car and that in all likelihood his reading was probably in the high-range.
Ms Humphreys pointed out how Baczynski-Beaumont, who worked as a mechanic, came to the attention of police because of his bad driving.
"He was unable to steer the vehicle properly, it rolled several times," she said.
Baczynski-Beaumont pleaded guilty also to a charge of not wearing a seat belt properly adjusted of fastened.
The court was told Baczynski-Beaumont was driving his silver Hyundai from Gerogery West into Albury, along Gerogery Road, on April 1 about 11.30pm when he came across a stretch of road works.
The area was signposted with a 60kmh limit. But Baczynski-Beaumont was on about 80kmh "when the gravel road grabbed his tyres and sent him into the embankment on the western side of the road, causing the vehicle to roll several times".
"The vehicle came to a rest on its roof and he was able to free himself," police said.
Passersby stopped and attended to Baczynski-Beaumont until emergency services arrived, at which point paramedics took him to Albury hospital as he was complaining of back pain.
Police spoke to Baczynski-Beaumont at his home on Greenvale Road, Gerogery, on April 6.
He told them he remained in hospital until the day before as he had suffered fractures to the third, fourth and fifth thoracic vertebrae "just below the neck".
When first taken to hospital, staff took a blood sample on April 2 about 2.20am - just short of three hours following the crash.
This revealed the blood alcohol content reading of 0.123.
Police said Baczynski-Beaumont told them he had his first drink at 7pm and his last about 10pm, knocking back "about 10 or 11" cans of rum and cola and three small shot glasses of another spirit.
Baczynski-Beaumont was convicted and fined $1500, placed on a nine-month community corrections order with supervision and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.