With the sensational weather The Border Mail was out capturing plenty of local sport.
It's always nice to head out to Sandy Creek for the Tallangatta and District finals series. Yackandandah defeated Beechworth in a one-sided affair on the Saturday and Chiltern were victorious in the elimination final against Barnawartha. In the netball Yackandandah defeated Thurgoona and Chiltern won against Mitta United.
It was an eventful day for Melrose FC in the AWFA, defeating Cobram in a penalty shootout in the womens and the men beating the Boomers at Kelly Park in the afternoon.
Albury Wodonga Junior Football League concluded their season with wins by Albury Tigers in the Under 12 grand final, North Albury in the U14 and Lavington in the U16.
