The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man's 12 days in jail, bail refused, made worse by missing baby daughter

By Albury Court
August 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Albury man who was on bail over an intimidation charge has spent 12 days in jail after his arrest for punching someone over a debt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.