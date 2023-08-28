An Albury man who was on bail over an intimidation charge has spent 12 days in jail after his arrest for punching someone over a debt.
Joshua Nikua was told, on sentence, that the assault was aggravated by him being on conditional liberty, as well as the fact he hit the man in his own home.
"A sentence assessment report," magistrate Melissa Humphreys said on Monday, August 28, "indicates there is an acceptance in relation to his triggers; that he was aggressive and he needs to deal with that part of his personality."
In the first incident, Nikua, 24, also damaged property.
"He took a metal chair and smashed it into (a) vehicle, causing damage to the windscreen," Ms Humphreys said.
Albury Local Court was told Nikua, of Thurgoona Street, pleaded guilty to some charges on the day these were set to go to a hearing, on August 21.
Nikua admitted to domestic violence-related charges of intimidation and destroy or damage property and to the second sequence charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remain on enclosed lands.
He was freed from Junee jail on Monday after Ms Humphreys sentenced him to a 12-month community corrections order, under which he must do 50 hours of unpaid work.
Nikua was also fined $1200, ordered to abstain from alcohol and directed to pay compensation of $849.99 for the smashed windscreen.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes said this was Nikua's first spell in custody, a spell made more difficult as he could not see his daughter born four weeks ago.
"He admits he does have a problem with anger," Mr Keenes said.
"He's desperate to be released in order to support his young family."
Mr Keenes said Nikua was perhaps fortunate not to have been facing more serious charges over the assault, which was committed within the context of money being owed to his client.
"There was that friendship there," he said.
Mr Keenes submitted that a community corrections order was probably the most appropriate sentence.
The court was told, in relation to the intimidation incident, how Nikua was in a relationship with the daughter of a woman whose partner he then targeted.
The victim and the woman had known Nikua for about 18 months, though she was estranged from her daughter.
Nikua, with another unknown man, entered the couple's home at the Albury Central Motel in Young Street on May 15 about 6pm.
Police said there had been a "heated confrontation" earlier that day between the woman and her daughter.
Nikua stood at the doorway and began "threatening to assault the victim by punching him in the head".
"The accused attempted to push the (woman) out of the way in an attempt to get closer to the victim," police said.
Nikua then told the victim that if he did not "go out the front to fight him" he would damage his car that was parked near the entry to the motel.
"The victim has closed the door and about 60 seconds later the victim and (his partner) heard a loud crash."
Nikua had smashed the back window of the man's Hyundai Accent.
The assault took place at a unit in Crisp Street, Albury, on August 17. The victim and a woman - not the same people as the first incident - were at home about 7am when Nikua knocked on the front door.
The woman answered the door and Nikua walked in.
Police said the man was still asleep on a bed in the lounge room.
Nikua walked up to him and asked: "What are you doing with my money?"
"Josh," the victim replied, "what the f--- are you doing in my house?"
Police said the victim stood up and Nikua punched him to the mouth, leaving a cut inside his mouth.
Nikua then argued with the man about the debt, but the couple managed to usher him outside.
They then banged on the internal walls of their unit to get neighbours to call the police, and barricaded the front door with a cupboard as Nikua kicked the fly-wire screen door.
"The accused picked up the victim's scooter and threw it at the window of the victim's (unit), though it did not cause any damage."
