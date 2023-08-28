Concerning rate of drug overdose deaths on Border highlighted in report

A concerning number of drug overdose deaths on the Border have been highlighted in a new report, with Albury experiencing one of the highest death rates in the country.
There were 36 accidental drug overdose fatalities in Albury between 2017 and 2021, and 39 deaths during the same period in the Wodonga, Wangaratta, Benalla and Alpine regions.
Based on population, Albury's rate of accidental drug deaths of 11 people per 100,000 residents is significantly higher than the state average.
Greater Sydney has a rate of 6.2 deaths and the rest of NSW a rate of 7.4 deaths.
There were 2231 drug deaths in Australia in 2021, three quarters of which were accidental.
Penington Institute chief executive John Ryan said there was a fatal overdose in Australia every four hours and not enough was being done to address the problem.
"Unintentional overdose death has far outpaced our population growth over the past two decades," he said.
"Patterns continue to evolve: stimulants and benzodiazepines are increasingly involved in fatal overdose.
"Of particular concern, overdose deaths in Australia that involve dangerous synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been increasing.
"We started producing Australia's Annual Overdose Report eight years ago to make sure the people who had overdosed were counted (in every sense of the word), and that their lost lives would motivate Australia to do better to prevent unnecessary deaths into the future.
"Despite some positive developments, the response has been wholly inadequate compared to the scale of the problem.
"Repeated calls for a comprehensive evidence-based response to this crisis barely register in our policies and discourse about drugs."
The data shows there was a 71 per cent increase in drug induced deaths from 2001 to 2021.
In 72 per cent of cases, more than one drug was involved.
Of the opioid deaths, about half involved pharmaceutical opioids.
Prescriptions are also required for benzodiazepines.
Kindl stole blank pads from her doctor husband to write herself scripts.
"There is a clear need for medical practitioners to assess with great care the need for opioids, the appropriate dosage and the duration of treatment by that means," VCAT members Anna Dea, Mary Archibald and Marietta Bylhouwer said.
"Health practitioners need to be aware of the risks of addiction associated with opioid use and engage in appropriate treatment if they are at risk or have developed an addiction."
"Mr Herbert was prescribed in amounts that significantly exceeded the clinical directions for consumption, particularly in the three months immediately prior to his death," she said.
Mr Ryan said political leadership was needed to address the problems, noting overdose deaths were preventable.
"It is not too late to design and deliver an effective and coordinated response to address the overdose crisis we face," he said.
"Let's remember that we have both the means and the methods."
