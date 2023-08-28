Beechworth skipper Cam Fendyk has confirmed his status as one of the premier midfielders in the Tallangatta and district league after winning the Barton medal on Monday night.
Ironically, Fendyk polled 26 votes - the same as he did last season - which proved to be enough to take home the prestigious award this year.
In a fascinating count, only two votes separated half-a-dozen players at the half-way point after round nine.
Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin (11) led the count alongside Wodonga Saints big man Brodie A'Vard (11).
Hodgkin was striving to emulate his famous uncle, John Smith, who has the rare feat of winning both a Morris and Barton medal.
Yackandandah midfielder Johann Jarratt (10) led the chasing pack from Fendyk (9), Meyer (9) and Barnawartha's Jarrod Farwell (9).
Fendyk stormed to the top of the leaderboard for the first time in round 13 before Meyer did likewise in round 14.
After 16 rounds Fendyk (21) was leading from Meyer (19) and McIntosh (19) to set up a grandstand finish to the count at the Commercial Club with 330 in attendance.
Meyer missed the final two rounds with a groin complaint, leaving McIntosh as the only danger.
Fendyk polled three votes in round 17 to take an unassailable lead after McIntosh failed to gain a vote.
He was judged second best on ground in the final round to finish a well-deserved winner of the Barton medal with 26 votes.
Yackandandah big man Zac Leitch (22) finished with a flurry after polling a maximum nine votes over the final three rounds to pip his teammate in McIntosh (21) for runner-up.
Meyer (19) finished fourth ahead of Jarrod Hodgkin and A'Vard who tied for fifth with 18 votes.
Fendyk enjoyed an outstanding second-half of the season where he polled maximum votes on five occasions plus a further two votes which proved decisive in winning the medal.
To highlight his consistency and durability, Fendyk has played every match possible over the past two seasons and polled 52 votes.
Fendyk joins co-coach Brayden Carey (2010) and team-mate Brenton Surrey (2011) as the most recent Bushrangers to win the medal.
The Bushrangers' ball-magnet polled three votes on six occasions and votes in 11 out of 18 matches.
Fendyk was quick to acknowledge the influence of co-coaches Brayden 'Digsy' Carey and Tom Cartledge in his acceptance speech.
"To Tommy and Digsy, I feel I play my best when I'm enjoying my footy and when you have got two passionate coaches like you two blokes, you can't help but enjoy your footy," Fendyk said.
"I would also like to thank the Beechworth Football Club and all the supporters, volunteers and sponsors who make it possible for us to play each weekend.
"I better thank Mum and Dad and Mum still cooks me dinner every Friday night and breakfast most Saturday mornings.
"Dad makes footy easy for me and gives me advice at every quarter which I appreciate."
Kiewa-Sandy Creek midfielder Jack Haugen only polled six votes in one of the biggest shocks of the night.
Haugen recently won the Hawks' best and fairest and was widely tipped by rival coaches to be one of the leading contenders for the medal.
Mitta United goal kicking machine Ethan Redcliffe (10) also failed to capture the attention of the umpires.
Redcliffe polled maximum votes for his bags of 20 and 16 against Waghunyah and for his nine-goal effort against Dederang-Mt Beauty.
He only polled a further one vote.
Yackandandah's James Davis won the reserves while Thurgoona's Jack Phegan was successful in the thirds.
Rutherglen's Will Linden won the fourths award in the closest count of the night.
Campbell Fendyk (Beechworth) 26
Zack Leitch (Yackandandah) 22
Ben McIntosh (Yackandandah) 21
Scott Meyer (Chiltern) 19
Brodie A'Vard (Wodonga Saints) 18
Jarrod Hodgkin (Mitta United) 18
Jarrod Farwell (Barnawartha) 17
Luke Hodgkin (Mitta United) 16
Kyle Cooper (Chiltern) 15
Johann Jarratt (Yackandandah) 15
James Davis (Yackandandah) 24
Lincoln Hardy (Thurgoona) 20
Mitchell Harris (Kiewa Sandy Creek) 17
Brad Chant (Barnawartha) 15
Jye Hodgkin (Mitta United) 15
Murray Price (Chiltern) 14
Harrison Browne (Thurgoona) 12
Wayne Shannon (Chiltern) 12
Luke Milgate (Wodonga Saints) 12
Mason O'Keefe (Wodonga Saints) 12
Jack Phegan (Thurgoona) 28
Judd Kuschert (Rutherglen) 21
Xavier Lane (Yackandandah) 20
Luke Vandermerr (Chiltern) 20
Jake Knight (Kiewa SC) 20
Baxter Wilson (Mitta United) 16
Luke Nicholson (Rutherglen) 15
Mason Walker (Yackandandah) 13
Jake Burkett (Chiltern) 12
Cody Spencer (Thurgoona) 12
William Linden (Rutherglen) 22
Rourke Warner (Beechworth) 21
Darcy Fallon (Dederang Mt Beauty) 20
Flynn Verhurst (Rutherglen) 18
Jarryd Carberry (Kiewa Sandy Creek) 16
Harry Goonan (Thurgoona) 15
Rafi McFarlane (Tallangatta) 14
Edward Prideaux (Mitta United) 14
Coby Shannon (Chiltern) 14
Alissa Donaldson (KSC) 34
Tammy Kennedy (Chiltern) 32
B-GRADE
Gabby Robinson (KSC) 34
Abbie Duncan (Mitta United) 29
C-GRADE
Petrina Sanderson (Chiltern) 32
Ciaan Sheather (Tallangatta) 25
17 & UNDER
Katy Pritchard (Chiltern) 37
Cass Heaphy (Tallangatta) 28
15 & under
Tully Proctor (Thurgoona) 31
Bella Bowles (Mitta United) 29
Jemma Dodd (Tallangatta) 29
13 & UNDER
Ciara Bennett (Wahgunyah) 32
Ruby Cardwell (Mitta United) 30
