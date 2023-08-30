YOUR SAY: To Gerogery CWA branch - well done on 80th anniversary

Whilst it may have flown under the radar to the broader community, there was a wonderful celebration reflecting the importance of this event. For the CWA of Gerogery this has been a source of friendship, service and advocacy - and a strong part of the fabric of community.
Much has changed over the past eight decades. What remains constant though is remaining true to the CWA aim of being a strong, reputable relevant voice positively impacting lives and communities.
To Clare Oliver, the members of Gerogery branch and all who gathered to celebrate the event - well done. And more importantly, thank you for the positive impact you make. Gerogery is fortunate to have such a group in its community.
Why might Westmont Aged Care Services, a supposed politically neutral body, be actively promoting Helen Haines, a well known "vote yes" proponent to speak at a Voice forum without having a speaker with the opposite view? It would seem only reasonable, fair and neutral not to hold such an event if you could not provide a speaker who held the opposite view.
Try harder Westmont or just keep out of it. Be neutral and be seen to be neutral! No excuses please.
Mr Scott-Young (August 24) has compared England to Australia with solar electricity generation. I hope he knows that we Aussies lead the world with rooftop solar - one-third of all houses in our sun-drenched country have roof panels. He like most of us, has lived a privileged life where we have always used fossil fuels to the detriment of our planet.
We all need to change our thinking Mr. Scott-Young; our planet now belongs to our children, and we need to do our bit to ensure their future.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.