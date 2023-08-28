The Border Mail
Voice to Parliament: AFL legend Michael Long's message for Albury on walk to Canberra

By Callum Godde
Updated August 29 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
AFL legend Michael Long has declared it high time for Australia to embrace Aboriginal people as he embarks on a walk to Canberra in support of an Indigenous voice to parliament.

