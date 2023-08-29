The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Matt Kilo plays his 450th game for Henty alongside 18-year-old son Henry

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 29 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henty president Matt Kilo pictured after his 450th game for the club with his wife Susan and children Henry, 18, Lucy, 17, Sophia, 14, Josephine, 8, Freddy, 6 and Tommy, 6.
Henty president Matt Kilo pictured after his 450th game for the club with his wife Susan and children Henry, 18, Lucy, 17, Sophia, 14, Josephine, 8, Freddy, 6 and Tommy, 6.

Matt Kilo has joined one of country football's most exclusive clubs after playing his 450th match for Henty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.