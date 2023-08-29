Matt Kilo has joined one of country football's most exclusive clubs after playing his 450th match for Henty.
Only a handful of players in the history of the Hume League have reached the milestone which Kilo brought up playing for the Swampies reserves away to Jindera on Saturday.
The 43-year-old, who is also the club president, played alongside his 18-year-old son, Henry, with his wife Susan and their other five children there to share in the celebrations.
"I find it hard to let go," Kilo admitted.
"When I'm umpiring and seeing our teams struggling, I'm thinking 'maybe I could do something there' so I suppose that's why I'm still doing it.
"It's so good for the community to have something to do every Saturday whether it's in your home town or in someone else's home town.
"People coming together is so important and that's why you step into roles like president.
"There can only be one president but there's lots of other people who do lots of other jobs and it's that whole community aspect of people being involved.
"When there's 170 people from your club and the opposing club being involved in the community, that's massive."
Kilo was 16 when he started filling in for the reserves back in 1995 and it was the start of an unforgettable journey in the red and white.
Without question, though, his proudest moment was winning the reserves grand final in 2015.
"I've been fortunate enough to play a lot of senior footy and a lot of reserve-grade footy but that 2015 premiership was with some of my closest team-mates who I've played nearly all of my footy with: the likes of Dave Weston and Andy Keller," Kilo said.
"It was so special and that's the ultimate, to be able to win a premiership in any grade."
Priorities may have changed as Kilo's got older but the inherent love of footy endures.
"To play with your son, that's pretty important I suppose," he said.
"I'm immensely pleased to have played with one of them.
"To get out there, play together and then to sit in the rooms and share a beer, having that time together is so special.
"The last 20 games that I've played, I'm not contributing like I used to and that's probably the hardest thing, when your mind knows what it wants but your body can't do it."
But in helping Henty field a side each week, Kilo's role is no less important than if he was playing on the ball and getting 30 touches.
"We've got a lot of junior talent at the moment," he said when asked about the general health of the Swampies.
"Every junior team we have is playing in finals over the coming weeks so it's important we keep fostering that junior development because that's hopefully where your senior grades come from.
"We're hoping they stick around to play because a lot of them have parents and grandparents in the town who come and stay to watch.
"That's hugely important."
Henty's under-14s face Lockhart in an elimination final on Saturday before the under-17s, who finished top of the ladder, tackle Howlong in the qualfying final next weekend.
