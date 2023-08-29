HIGH in the hills near Ovens a small team is working diligently on the ground to future-proof the alpine environment.
Victorian Alps Nursery produces thousands of plants each year to rehabilitate alpine resorts and protect endangered species.
It was established almost 20 years ago and almost immediately was called on to rehabilitate highly-sensitive alpine bogs adversely impacted by the bushfires of 2003.
Victorian Alps Nursery manager Bec Read said the nursery continued to play a critical role in maintaining Victoria's alpine region.
She said the nursery produced 200 species among about 60,000 plants a year.
"Spring is our major propagation time; we aim to deliver plants to the alpine resorts in February," she said.
"Some species are slow to grow; certain species take two years from cuttings to delivery.
"We have to replicate the conditions of growing under snow and sometimes they're in the fridge for three months.
"There's a lot of intellectual property here; staff have been working on it a long time."
Operated by Alpine Resorts Victoria since October, the nursery produces thousands of plants annually for use in environmental rehabilitation and restoration projects across all the alpine resorts, plus Dinner Plain, Mount Buffalo and the Alpine National Parks and NSW's Kosciuszko National Park.
The nursery propagates a diversity of alpine and sub-alpine species ranging from snow-gums to alpine grasses and ground covers.
This is important for maintaining the biodiversity of that area and protecting the unique environment of each resort.
Ms Read said the nursery also had a valuable seed bank of alpine plant species endemic to Victoria's alps.
She said this was a critical risk mitigation against fire and the ongoing impacts of climate change.
"All plants are provenance specific," Ms Read said.
"We go out and collect our own seed each summer."
Ms Read said a major part of their work was preserving the Mountain Pygmy-possum.
She said the nursery supplied 170,000 plants annually for food and habitat in order to support the possums on Mount Buller, Mount Bogong and Mount Hotham.
"There has been an increase in numbers, particularly in Mount Buller, by having extra plants supporting their habitat," she said.
"This is happening despite a decrease in the number of Bogong Moths making it to the resorts over the past few years.
"We also grow a number of species on the threatened species list including Pineapple Grass and Mountain Celery."
There are a number of alpine and sub-alpine species that the nursery propagates that grow well in lowland gardens.
Those interested can visit the nursery by appointment only.
