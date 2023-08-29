A dangerous driver who drove a car suspected of being linked to an armed robbery has been told his actions were nothing short of appalling.
The incident happened early in the morning, and the vehicle suspected of being used was spotted by police about 2.30pm that afternoon.
Kane Corben was driving the vehicle with a male passenger around Albury, and became aware police were following him.
The air wing filmed as he drove at high speed back to Victoria via Lake Hume.
Police used spikes to deflate two of the car's tyres on the Murray Valley Highway at Killara, sending sparks flying.
Corben continued on Victoria Cross Parade in Wodonga and swerved onto the wrong side of the road during school pick up time.
The car was dumped on Clarendon Avenue about 90 minutes after Corben was first directed to stop.
The pair fled, with his passenger found hiding in bushland about 200 metres from the car.
Wangaratta magistrate Lance Martin told Corben it was an "appalling example of driving".
"It involved high speeds," he said.
"After stop sticks were deployed, you continued driving.
"Both front wheels lost their tyres.
"You were driving on bare rims with sparks going everywhere.
"On occasion you drove on the other side of the road forcing other road users off the road to avoid you."
Mr Martin noted parents could have been in the area to collect their kids from school.
Corben admitted to a charge of reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
The court heard he had multiple priors for driving offences.
He has also previously spent time in custody for an attempted carjacking, an incident where he drove at a police officer, a ram raid at the Thurgoona Golf Club, and other incidents.
Mr Martin ordered Corben's release following the 101 days he had spent on remand.
He ordered he perform 180 hours of community work over the next year, undergo drug testing and mental health treatment, and participate in behavioural programs.
The gun police suspect of being used in the Brockley Street armed robbery was later found with Ashley Rigby.
