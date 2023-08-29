THE third music festival in the Sounds series will bring the best of country rock to the Riverina in spring.
Holbrook Sounds will offer a country/Americana vibe on Saturday, October 7.
It will be headlined by nine-time Golden Guitar winner, Duncan Toombs, and roots/rock songwriter Genevieve Chadwick.
Bo Jenkins, Dean Haitani, Rory Phillips, Iva Mahoni and Texas Crude will join the line-up.
For more than two decades Toombs has played guitar behind Australia's biggest country artists the likes of Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley, Adam Brand, Lee Kernaghan, Beccy Cole, Adam Harvey and Gina Jeffreys.
Now Toombs has emerged from playing in the shadows to centre stage, releasing his own collection of songs on his debut album, Steel On Steel.
Holbrook Sounds organiser Dean Haitani said it was a high-profile line-up for the festival's first foray into the country music genre.
He said nine hours of non-stop music would also feature the best local talent.
"I was blown away by Duncan's talent at Tamworth Country Music Festival," he said.
"Rod McCormack produced his album and he only does Australia's best artists.
"Duncan is a very humble songwriter; there's a vulnerability about him and he writes very sensitive songs.
"Genevieve is just a powerhouse like Melissa Etheridge."
Having launched a new festival Mitta River Sounds in partnership with the Mitta Pub owners in February, Haitani branched out with King River Sounds in Saturday, September 9.
The third instalment, Holbrook Sounds, will run at the newly-renovated Holbrook Hotel on Saturday, October 7, from noon to 10pm.
The family-friendly event will offer kids activities and free admission for under-14s.
A return bus will run from Albury-Wodonga for $25 return (limited seats with bookings via Holbrook Hotel) and a free local shuttle will run patrons to camping/accommodation.
For tickets visit events.humanitix.com/holbrook-sounds
