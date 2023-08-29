A man accused of driving a car at Albury police officers remains in custody after being charged with drug trafficking in Wodonga.
Cheyne Mitchell Orcher is wanted by Albury investigators after allegedly driving at officers on August 18.
Two police shot at the vehicle in self defence as it allegedly drove towards them near the intersection of Dallinger and Vickers Road.
The 34-year-old was arrested in Melbourne after the incident with a car and gun recovered.
He was taken to Wangaratta for Monday's court appearance, after it was flagged he might be sent back to Albury.
But the court heard fresh charges had been filed in Victoria over alleged ice dealing in Wodonga.
Orcher faces two drug supply charges.
It's alleged he trafficked ice in West Wodonga between February 26 and March 24.
He also has serious driving charges pending in Wodonga from March 24, which he had been wanted on at the time of the Albury incident earlier this month.
"There's no bail application today," lawyer Geoff Clancy said.
Orcher, who smiled in the court dock while flanked by custody staff, read through documents Mr Clancy handed him.
The case was adjourned to Wodonga on October 3.
