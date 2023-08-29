Harry Weaven has gone to another level this year and he believes Brock-Burrum are ready to do the same.
The Saints face Howlong in a mouth-watering elimination final at Walbundrie on Saturday, having recovered from a poor start to make the Hume League's top six for the 13th season in a row.
Weaven, who's only missed one game this year, has become an integral part of the Brock-Burrum machine since joining the club three years ago and is confident they can go one step further than in 2022 when they crashed out to his old side Jindera at this stage.
"I've enjoyed it a lot this year," Weaven said.
"Playing in the backline, we've always had a good, tight group down there.
"But this year, footy's gone to a different level for me.
"I wanted to work harder.
"I probably got that point in my career where you have to take another step or you're just going to be making up the numbers.
"I've played a lot of games of senior footy now so I thought I'd have a bit more of a crack at training, take on more of a leadership role and we've all bought in and done our jobs.
"Footy's always been a big part of my life.
"I play to have fun but at the exact same time, you want to win.
"I've always played footy to win but it's a fun culture out there.
"We all love each other and we all have drinks after the game so it's great being a part of it out there."
Brock-Burrum lost their first five games of the season but turned their fortunes around with an eight-match winning run, finishing 10-8 in sixth place.
"Losing that first game to Billabong Crows hurt us," Weaven said.
"We could have had a better pre-season and that was a big reality check: everyone was like 'we're really going to have to pull this around.'
"It really spurred guys on to have a crack and we started getting more numbers to training.
"A lot of the fringe players put their hands up and actually wanted to play and we went on this run of eight games straight.
"It was good to see and once we got a taste for winning, it was like the belief came back: 'we can do this.'
"A lot of people wrote us off in the club, that we're probably not going to make finals this year, we're going to rebuild and go again next year but I never felt like that.
"For me, the Osborne game (when the Saints came within 10 points) was the turning point. Once we went to Osborne and showed that we could match it, and Jindera exactly the same, I think we all believed that we could do it, that we could make finals if we all had a crack.
"We all had to buy in - and we did.
"Even the twos boys, they didn't know how their season was going to go but they bought in too and that helped because instead of having 20 blokes training, we had 30 blokes training."
Weaven, who played his junior footy with Lavington, spent three years at Jindera before the pandemic. He planned to return to the Ovens and Murray and did a pre-season with the Panthers but when COVID scuppered the 2020 season, Weaven moved in a different direction.
"I didn't really want to go back to Jindera and I knew Sam O'Connor and a couple of the boys out there (at Brock-Burrum)," he said.
"At the time, my partner was coaching netball out there so I went out there to play and I haven't looked back since.
"We've got a good handful of blokes aged between 21 and 25 and if we can keep that group, we can stay in the league forever and we can be good.
"Darcy I'Anson, Ronnie Boulton, Mitch Koschitzke and Peter Cook are the leaders but then we've also got some younger ones who are really showing they can play footy.
"Matty Dent, for example, was a fringe player at the start but he's shown now that he can definitely play ones and Ethan Hunt's exactly the same.
"Max Tallent has shown that if he really wants to turn it on, he can, like he did against Howlong, and he can be a good player in the future.
"We're ready for finals and we know we can do it, it's just going to be about our attitude on the day.
"Our worst match-up is against Holbrook but we showed recently that we can match them.
"I think we can knock off Howlong and I think we can knock off Osborne.
"Right now, I think we can beat anybody in the league, it's just going to be how we turn up on the day."
