The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local
Watch

Harry Weaven dishes the dirt on his Brock-Burrum team-mates

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 29 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Harry Weaven has gone to another level this year and he believes Brock-Burrum are ready to do the same.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.