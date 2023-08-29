Wodonga police seek help to locate repeat offender Christopher Hillier

Police are seeking public help to locate a repeat offender.
Christopher Hillier has a string of priors to his name for offending spanning decades.
Wodonga officers are now seeking help to locate Hillier, 49, on an outstanding warrant.
He has links to Albury-Wodonga and surrounding areas, including Wangaratta, but has been homeless.
Hillier often has a shaved head and has tattoos on his arm.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts," a Wodonga police spokesman said on Tuesday.
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
