Indigo Shire Council will be included in a bid to have the Victorian goldfields recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage site.
The council is confident the listing would lead to a boom in tourism, investment and job opportunities for the shire.
On Tuesday night councillors voted unanimously to endorse a memorandum of understanding between the council and others participating in the UNESCO bid.
Speaking for the motion, councillor Emmerick Teissl said he was delighted Indigo Shire was to be included in the effort.
"Part of the world heritage listing is the fact that this is the best representation of the 1800s gold rush in the world, even better than California and many of the other countries that were involved in that phenomenon that had people literally spreading all through the world trying to find gold," Cr Teissl said.
"I'd like to say how fortunate we are that we've been able to participate in this."
Mayor Sophie Price said the bid aimed to recognise the Victorian goldfields' outstanding global heritage and that it had federal and state government backing, with the Victorian government pledging $3.8 million to progress World Heritage projects.
"I think it's important ... that we hold up the fact that we are really proud of our heritage and what a better way to do that than to develop this memorandum of understanding for a World Heritage listing bid," Cr Price said.
"I'm very pleased that we've got this opportunity for an area that we know our communities appreciate so well, for the world to be able to appreciate it as well."
A report presented to the council showed estimates are that in the first 10 years after listing the central goldfields would attract 2.2 million new visitors, with spending $440 million above 2019 levels.
The report said that while growth would continue to occur in the major tourist centres with significant heritage assets, such as Ballarat and Bendigo, growth would also be experienced in other centres across the region.
The analysis showed that total investment in accommodation alone, to meet visitor demand across the region, would be "in the order of $570 million over 10 years".
"In the first 10 years after listing, the projected growth in visitors will lead to an increase of around 1750 jobs in the major tourist areas and smaller centres across the region and total regional income is estimated to be $150 million higher," the report said.
Representatives from Bendigo and Ballarat councils had briefed the council on the existing bid and the importance of including Indigo Shire to create the expanded Victorian Goldfields tentative bid process.
The council was told an international world heritage expert recently toured Indigo Shire and "was of the firm belief that its inclusion would significantly strengthen the proposed bid".
Traditional owner groups have been informed of the invitation for Indigo Shire to participate in the bid process and the MoU now under consideration.
