The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo council endorses inclusion for Victorian goldfields UNESCO bid

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
August 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Indigo Shire Council will be included in a bid to have the Victorian goldfields recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.