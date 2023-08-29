The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Beechworth co-coach Tom Cartledge offered four week set penalty for bump on Yackandandah's Billy Griska

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 29 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechworth co-coach Tom Cartledge in action during last weekend's qualifying final at Sandy Creek. Picture by James Wiltshire
Beechworth co-coach Tom Cartledge in action during last weekend's qualifying final at Sandy Creek. Picture by James Wiltshire

Beechworth co-coach Tom Cartledge has been cited for a bump that left Yackandandah youngster Billy Griska concussed during last weekend's qualifying final at Sandy Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.