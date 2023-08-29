Beechworth co-coach Tom Cartledge has been cited for a bump that left Yackandandah youngster Billy Griska concussed during last weekend's qualifying final at Sandy Creek.
Cartledge's bump was graded intentional, high contact and high impact.
He was offered a four-week set penalty by the Match Review Panel with three weeks for an early guilty plea.
Griska took no further part in the match after the incident which occurred approaching time on during the first-quarter.
The incident sparked a melee between the two sides.
No reports were laid by the officiating umpires.
Griska was taken to hospital for observation and later released but has already been ruled out of playing in Saturday's second semi-final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek due to concussion protocols.
Despite the match being live streamed, the incident wasn't captured by the camera due to a technical glitch.
Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes declined to comment on the incident when quizzed by The Border Mail in his post-match interview.
However, Yackandandah officials lodged an incident report by the required deadline by 5pm on Monday.
Beechworth officials have until 5pm on Tuesday to decide whether they will contest the charge at the tribunal.
League operations manager David Wink confirmed he hadn't had a response from Bushranger officials at 12.30pm on Tuesday.
If a tribunal hearing is required, it is likely to be be heard Wednesday night or Thursday at the latest.
With no video footage available, the case will rely on the accounts of witnesses if the Bushrangers elect to fight the charge.
For the Bushrangers to be successful at the tribunal, they'd likely have to argue that a clash of heads was the cause of the concussion to Griska.
However, tribunal guidelines note "head clashes that result when a player has elected to bump are circumstances that can reasonably be foreseen."
Any penalty handed down to Cartledge would have huge ramifications on the Bushrangers' flag aspirations.
Last year's preliminary finalists are now faced with the arduous task of winning three consecutive finals if they are to hold the premiership cup aloft for the first time since 2010.
They face fierce rival Chiltern in the first semi-final at Sandy Creek on Sunday.
The Bushrangers won both previous encounters during the season.
However, injury concerns to key forward Lachie Armstrong and midfielder-forward Connor Stone and now a suspension to Cartledge would have the Swans confident of progressing into the preliminary final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.