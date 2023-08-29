News of the potential closure of Wodonga Dog Rescue has many animal lovers saddened and some puzzled.
One of the facility's volunteers, Bronwyn Ellis, broke the news bluntly on Tuesday, August 29, with a simple statement: "Anyone want to take over Wodonga Dog Rescue? Am seriously done."
Wodonga Dog Rescue president Peta McRae said she was "considering hanging up her collars and leashes" for several reasons.
"I now have grandchildren I would like to spend time with before they become teenagers," Ms McRae said.
"My team members, after giving their all for so long, would like to step back and have time to relax."
Ms McRae said the time had come for the rescue to either close its doors, or be rescued itself by people in the community who can commit their time to continue the service.
Community members and helpers for the shelter sent mixed responses online.
"If you have ever considered becoming a foster carer or adopting and are capable of doing so, now is the time," posted Kira Paige. "Our rescue is truly at its limit both capacity wise and mentally for our volunteers."
One netizen wrote: "It's not the 'at capacity' that's the problem - it's ----wits breeding for a quick buck."
Another said: "This is devastating and I'm so sorry you've been pushed beyond your limits."
The service also helps sick, elderly and families of deceased people to find a suitable home for their fretting pets.
Animals leave the rescue with veterinary work carried out, and they are desexed, vaccinated and microchipped, with support from vets, pet stores and supporters.
In July Ms McRae said she expected the rescue to get crowded since Wangaratta's pound moved to Albury.
"The extra dogs from Wang will put the pressure on and most of the time we get the dogs so it will put pressure on us, we're running at capacity now," she said.
Ms McRae said her rescue centre took up to three "surrenders" a day but was feeling the stress of having to say "no" to people who couldn't look after their pets any more, often for financial reasons.
