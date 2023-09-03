Anglicare celebrate Foster Care Week, 2023, by sharing stories of their amazing carers Advertising Feature

For Foster Care Week, Anglicare thanks those doing this work. Picture Shutterstock.

The role of a foster carer, to provide hope, support and attention to vulnerable children and young people, is something that appeals to many different people for many different reasons.



However, busy lives and countless commitments often feel like barriers to taking on such a significant task.

As Anglicare recognise Foster Care Week, and the generous individuals that choose to take on this important and impactful work, Allira's* story shows how fostering can fit even within a busy household, and tells of the joy it can bring.

A single mother of two primary-aged children and studying full-time to become a teacher, Allira was initially tentative about her chances of becoming a carer.



"I wasn't sure whether I would be allowed to be a foster carer", she said.



"While I was sure it was something I could do, I wasn't sure how my situation would be seen."

Fortunately, the foster care approval process is about finding the right fit and ensuring carers are trained and supported, rather than expecting carers to fit certain specific criteria.

Allira's awareness about fostering, and her confidence in taking it on, stemmed from experience within her own family.



"My parents did a bit of respite care when I was younger", she said.



"I enjoyed having other kids come into the house... It was something I always wanted to do myself."

In addition to completing the comprehensive training and assessment process for becoming a carer, Allira draws on her memories of her parent's experiences.



"I feel like I have come into fostering knowing that every situation is different and to keep an open mind. It is easier to go with the flow."

This positive and flexible mindset has proven helpful to Allira, her children and the young person she cares for.



While she was always "open to potentially any sort of care" she initially intended to start with respite and short-term care, as a way of easing her family into the process.

However, following a few respite care situations, a young boy came to stay with Allira and her family who has never left.



"I wasn't sure when he first came whether it was just going to be for the weekend or if it was going to be weeks or months," she said.



When he needed a place to stay long-term, Allira felt ready. Seeing how well fostering suited her family, she went through the process of becoming his permanent carer.

"I didn't think it would be a smooth transition", she said. "I thought that there would definitely be challenges, and there obviously has been. There are a lot of appointments and having to adapt to different situations but overall it has been well and truly worth the love and the happiness he brings".



Regarding her own children, she said "I thought it might be a bit novel to have another child in the house to begin with and that the novelty may ware off, but it certainly hasn't. They adore having him around the house."

Allira recognises that it takes a village to raise children and is thankful for the help she receives from family and friends. She also appreciates the support she receives from her Anglicare case manager.



"With my case manager, I always maintain a really open dialogue. I feel comfortable to send her a text messages whenever I've got a question. She has been very approachable and is always offering, if there is anything else they can do."

For those interested in becoming involved with foster care, Allira said, "I would recommend that anyone to look into it. I think it takes all sorts of people to be carers and, speaking personally, it has been a very positive and rewarding experience".

To learn more about becoming a carer, contact Anglicare today at 02 6278 8400 or visit www.anglicare.com.au/foster for more information.