Toland prepares for first spring ram sale for 2023 Advertising Feature

Tough year for rams proves Toland's flock durability

It is that time of year again. Time to check your ram power and start thinking about what new genetics you will need (or like) to introduce into your flock this year.

The rams at Toland Poll have really started hitting their straps after what has been a tough start for them - and sheep everywhere - over the past 12 months.



They have endured 16.5 inches of rain this year so far, 11.5 inches since they were shorn in early April. This has given them a great test, not only with the rain on their wool, but also having to grow, standing in water for weeks on end.



"We are very pleased with how our sheep have performed in these conditions, and definitely gives us confidence in the sheep we are producing," Toland said.

The rams have been lotted and we hope to release the catalogue for our 36th On Property Ram Sale once the latest ASBV's have been released from the August 21 run.



This years sale will be held on Monday, September 25, at 'Feltrim' and will run online through AuctionsPlus.



On offer will be 80 rams shorn in early April and were side sampled in the middle of July for a more up to date fleece test. All rams have had the 50k genomic test for greater accuracy with the ASBV's.



"Last year we completed the same test on all stud ewes and sires in our flock, and now genotype all stud lambs at marking," they said.



"This helps us in giving you the most accurate data we can for each individual animal."

The Dual Purpose Plus index for the sale team is averaging 178.13.



This is within the top 20 per cent of the flock within Australia and therefore Toland is confident they will breed true to the index.



The average YFAT and YEMD is also sitting within the top 20% of the Australian flock and we know that these contribute to fertility and lamb survivability.

Toland completed the marking of this year's lambs at the end of July with a DNA tissue sample taken for the full 50K analysis and pedigree analysis.



"We marked 117 per cent lambs to ewes joined. We are very happy with this result as we had a severe weather event during the middle of lambing which did account for quite a few losses. We had over 80mm of rain in about 24 hours as lambing peaked so it was not ideal conditions! There were a few sleepless nights there!