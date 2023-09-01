On the verge of their third annual bull and commercial heifer sale, Table Top Angus is buzzing as preparations get underway in full swing.
This year, Table Top Angus excitedly presents the first of their Moogenilla Quinella Q33 sons. These offspring are displaying tremendous carcass and ease of doing, with outstanding growth figures.
Also featured heavily is another line of Booroomooka Lorenzo sons, including four of the eight autumn bulls on offer.
Lorenzo has had a significant contribution to the heifer bull production system at Table Top Angus, providing the herd with easy calving, high EMA, exceptional fat cover and marbling.
Another line of bulls are the Murdeduke Quarterback sons, and Lot 10 has attracted plenty of attention. Table Top Angus Quarterback sons have sold well in previous sales.
Other sires set to be featured are Texas Iceman, with Lot 13 displaying a lot of eye appeal since birth. Sterling Pacific 904 - the new sire on the block, Millah Murrah Marlon Brando and Paratrooper, and heifer specialist bulls like Full House and Jet Stream, to name a few.
About 80 per cent of the catalogued bulls are suited for this season's joinings.
Craig and Lisa Schulz from Woorinyan, Culcairn, speak highly of Table Top Angus' bulls.
"We've been using Table Top bulls for a number of years now as the Angus component of our 800-cow heard," the Shultz's said.
"We have found them to be incredibly structurally sound, fertile bulls that continue to work year after year producing quality calves.
Tim and Jessica are genuine, no bullsh** breeders who stand behind their product.- Craig and Lisa Shultz
"Moreso, Tim and Jessica are genuine, no bullsh** breeders who stand behind their product and are great to deal with."
Tim and Jessica Scott and the crew from Table Top Angus welcome everyone on sale day to come and enjoy a BBQ, coffee van and check out their heifers and bulls. Gates open at 10am on September 8.
There are some key drivers behind successful beef production, according to cattle farmer Steven Scott from Scotts Angus.
Breeding animals with good temperament and calving ease are two non-negotiables.
The other is ensuring you've got your stocking rates right and are maximising the consumption and regrowth of that invaluable and harvestable product - grass.
"In a beef system you want to: one, grow as much grass as you can; two: turn that grass into as much red meat as you can and three, sell that red meat for as much as you can," Steven said.
"That all sounds simple, but number one and number three you have little to some control over; however, it's number two where you have the most control."
In addition to a cropping program, Scotts Angus run around 1000 cows on their 2380 hectares.
They work on the basis that profitability can be broken down into segments with five per cent determined by carcase traits, 10 percent on growth rates, 25 per cent on fertility, and 55 per cent by the stocking rate.
"What we do, and encourage our clients to do, is focus on their operation proportionally to those brackets."
"One of the best ways to do that is run your cattle in big mobs and move them fairly regularly."
The Scotts will move a mob of 150 - 200 cows or 200 - 500 weaners once or twice a week.
"There is a labour cost to all that and to make that easier the two areas of bull selection we focus on are temperament and calving ease.
"When you've got big numbers and weight in your paddocks you don't want unpredictability; you want your animal to walk, eat and ruminate, and you want them to do it in a slow and controlled manner.
"In addition, you want your cow and calf to be back up on their feet, re-engaged with the rest of the herd as quickly as possible so that they can continue the rotation of paddocks."
Steven says the amount of money that can be made, or forgone, by not getting your stocking rates where they should be can be quite significant.
Le Martres Poll Limousin Stud is offering an exciting line up of two-year-old, traditional shaped bulls in their spring bull sale.
The sale will be online only via AuctionsPlus, set to be held on September 26.
These bulls represent a tremendous opportunity for progressive beef producers to secure sires with tremendous carcase packages.
Leon Martin, the stud principle and classer, has bred the Le Martres Beef bulls for 25 years.
He has used the NEG Livestock Assessment Program, which involves carcase scanning and visual appraisal, to breed strong, heavily built body shapes offering an excellent meat to fat and bone ratio, and those that excel in the expensive prime meat cuts and marbling.
In addition, these bulls are bred from the Le Martres Poll Limousin Stud Cow Herd which have excellent longevity - about 10 to 18 years - which sets the bulls up for a longer service life.
Le Martres Poll Limousin Stud will be offering 25 mature bulls, of apricot, black and blue skin color, on September 26.
Contact Leon on 0428 577 138 or James Brown of Ray White Rural on 0419 333 295 for details and inspection appointments.
At 1pm on Wednesday September 20 Alpine host their eighth annual spring bull sale at the Alpine Sales Complex in Rosewhite, Victoria. They will be presenting 60 Alpine bulls.
"The Alpine herd has progressed in leaps and bounds over the last decade with the dedicated focus on pursuing genetics to produce fault free, responsibly framed cattle with fleshing ability, good temperament and consistency combining EBVs promising calving ease and explosive growth," Alpine principal Jim Delany said.
"We place extensive production and structural pressure on the Alpine female herd and are proud of the female base we have developed," said Alpine manager Chris Oswin.
"One of the true strengths of our program comes from not simply relying solely on trait leading AI [artificial insemination] sires to produce Alpine progeny.
Alpine Angus are now gaining widespread industry acceptance with Alpine Main Event Q192, Alpine Rip Wheeler R144, Alpine Real Deal R163, Alpine Ronaldo R232 and Alpine 38 Special S021 all featuring in main stream AI catalogues.
"Whilst this was not the objective, as our clients are our prime focus, it is a rewarding albeit a humbling outcome. All are sound, well balanced bulls and pleasingly represent a range of genetics from our herd incorporating different sirelines and cow families," Chris said.
The 2023 spring sale line up features sons of home bred sire Alpine Pablos Pulse P348 displaying deep bodied well fleshed sons who promise calving ease with great birth weight to growth credentials.
USA AI sire Sitz Stellar 726D has a line of sons in the sale. Extremely popular in the United States due to his ability to produce long, deep-bodied cattle with first class structure and foot quality, Stellar's sons and grandsons have topped numerous bull sales for the highly regarded Sitz program as well as numerous other renowned stud sales throughout the USA.
Lawsons Momentous also has sons in the spring Alpine sale. Momentous is a highly proven, elite numbered IMF sire with over 4,000 progeny. He has been used by Alpine over the last few years to increase marbling propensity with his sons being well received.
Alpine Junior M205 is another home bred sire with sons in the sale.
Coonamble Leader Q500 and Alpine Qualifier Q211 also have sons presented.
A sale preview will be held from 11am to 3pm on September 17 at the Alpine Sales Complex, Rosewhite.
Sale bulls will be yarded by 10am on sale day.