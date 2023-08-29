Albury swimming star Oscar Kreutzberger will travel to the Australian Short Course Championships with four gold medals in his back pocket.
Kreutzberger, who trains with North Albury Swimming Club, won the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley at the School Sport Australia Championships in Sydney.
And the Trinity Anglican College student is now preparing to head back to the state capital on September 13-16 for the short course titles which will pit Dolphins returning from the recent World Championships up against some the of the best emerging talent from around Australia.
North Albury coach Mitch Brown described Kreutzberger's gold rush at school level as a welcome bonus.
"It was pretty cool, especially for an event that we had not been targeting," Brown said.
"His skills were really good; we've been working on that a lot in winter.
"I had a couple of coaches message me who were up there, watching, and they were really impressed by the improvement he's shown in that skill set, specifically his turns and his under-waters."
Those skills will be crucial when Kreutzberger returns to Sydney.
"Short course is always more skill-dominant," Brown explained.
"There's more turn time, given you're coming off a wall twice as often.
"You're going quicker but you'll also be spending more time under water."
Everyone at North Albury is excited to see Kreutzberger continue his rapid rise.
"I've had Oscar for a touch over two years now and he's seen some really big success, going from a kid who only made a couple of events at nationals to this year winning six medals," Brown said.
"We'd love to make an open final but we'll just have to see how it goes.
"It's always very tricky holding your nerve when you're in a heat with someone who's represented Australia, on a junior or senior team, so it's good for the athlete's psychological development when the pressure's on.
"It's their whole life; they spend nearly 30 hours a week doing it and they love it.
"When Oscar's relaxed, he swims really well, so that's what we try to provide for him whenever he's at meets."
Kreutzberger's 14-year-old brother, Archie, recently medalled in the 400m individual medley at the Victorian Open Short Course Championships.
Alicia Spiers, Isabella Van Der Merwe and Edward McPherson also represented NASC at the event, multi-class swimmer McPherson coming away with a gold medal.
