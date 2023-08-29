NEW permanent clubrooms at Corowa's John Foord Oval may not be ready to use for another eight years, a Federation Council meeting heard on Tuesday August 29.
The timeframe was flagged as the council considered infrastructure measures to assist the Corowa-Rutherglen football-netball club, which is in recess but hopes to return to the Ovens and Murray competition in 2024.
The existing away change rooms and hired shipping containers would be used by home and visiting teams next year, with plans for more temporary structures, now being used by the flood-hit Shepparton Swans football club, to be available in 2025.
The council's development and environmental services director Susan Appleyard put a significant span on how long it would be before new clubrooms replaced the existing structure which is off-limits due to mould damage.
"We're looking at a five to eight-year horizon for a new facility," Ms Appleyard said.
Mulwala-based councillor Andrew Kennedy, a builder by trade, noted the clubrooms would have a hefty price tag.
"Realistically they (temporary structures) are going to be there for at least two years, even if they get funding," Cr Kennedy said.
"It will take 12 months to build something down there which is going to cost between $6 and $7 million I estimate.
"They can build something like (JC Lowe Oval at) Yarrawonga, shower downstairs and if it gets mud through it just spray it out.
Ms Appleyard said council's insurer had stated it would not cover oval assets if there was another flood, but a discussion would need to occur to determine the status of elevated rooms.
Councillor David Fahey expressed concern about building on a floodplain, saying if he wanted to build a house in such an area he would most likely be told 'no' without mitigation works.
"I'm just wondering if there is any other greenfields site," Cr Fahey said.
"I know you've got all the electricity, the power, the plumbing, the water, but it's going to flood again as sure as eggs and without flood mitigation you're building an expensive asset that may be at risk, I'd like more information on that."
Cr Kennedy said he could not see anywhere else the ground could be shifted to in Corowa.
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch said while there was much talk about whether the club would return to play in 2024 it was important it had a good set-up.
"Our primary aim at the moment is to give Corowa-Rutherglen the best opportunity to not only put a team on the ground and in the competition next year but ensure that when they are there that it is going to be a usable facility," Cr Whitechurch said.
He successfully moved an amended motion to have the council work with the club to allow for further facilities as required within budget constraints, altering a previous point to secure "one or two temporary buildings to provide umpire and first aid rooms".
Other elements of the motion passed included council requesting "financial assistance to prepare a design for a new building be referred to the prioritisation of flood repairs against NSW Disaster funding and insurance claim funds still pending".
Five temporary structures at the oval have been hired for $60,000 for 12 months with a further $23,000 earmarked for installation provisions.
They are being funded via the council's flood insurance.
Corowa club president Graeme Hosier and former Ovens and Murray general manager Tom O'Connor, who is assisting the Roos, were in the chamber for the debate, with the latter addressing the council before the meeting.
Councillors Rowena Black and Aaron Nicholls declared conflicts of interest and did not participate in the discussion.
The former is secretary-treasurer for the club and the latter has done design works for the Roos.
