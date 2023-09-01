Scott's Angus prepare for first spring bull sale of 2023 Advertising Feature

Scotts Angus are getting ready for their spring bull sale, however sell bulls by private treaty year-round. Picture supplied.

There are some key drivers behind successful beef production, according to cattle farmer Steven Scott from Scotts Angus.



Breeding animals with good temperament and calving ease are two non-negotiables.



The other is ensuring you've got your stocking rates right and are maximising the consumption and regrowth of that invaluable and harvestable product - grass.

"In a beef system you want to: one, grow as much grass as you can; two: turn that grass into as much red meat as you can and three, sell that red meat for as much as you can," Steven said.

"That all sounds simple, but number one and number three you have little to some control over; however, it's number two where you have the most control."

In addition to a cropping program, Scotts Angus run around 1000 cows on their 2380 hectares.

They work on the basis that profitability can be broken down into segments with five per cent determined by carcase traits, 10 percent on growth rates, 25 per cent on fertility, and 55 per cent by the stocking rate.

"What we do, and encourage our clients to do, is focus on their operation proportionally to those brackets."

"One of the best ways to do that is run your cattle in big mobs and move them fairly regularly."

The Scotts will move a mob of 150 - 200 cows or 200 - 500 weaners once or twice a week.

"There is a labour cost to all that and to make that easier the two areas of bull selection we focus on are temperament and calving ease.

"When you've got big numbers and weight in your paddocks you don't want unpredictability; you want your animal to walk, eat and ruminate, and you want them to do it in a slow and controlled manner.

"In addition, you want your cow and calf to be back up on their feet, re-engaged with the rest of the herd as quickly as possible so that they can continue the rotation of paddocks."