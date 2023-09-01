An advisory speed detector on the Hume Freeway near Barnawartha, not working for more than six months, isn't expected to be up and running in the near future.
The device, which displays drivers' speeds in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just beyond Wodonga, was switched off on February 6, 2023, after it was no longer showing the pace of vehicles.
Out of order signs were placed on signs before the gantry on August 15 by Victoria's Transport and Planning Department to inform travellers that the speed advisory signs were not in use.
Crews are continuing to assess the site to determine possible repairs.
"An inspection of the speed advisory sign on the Hume Freeway at Barnawartha identified a fault with the equipment, and, as a result, the sign is currently not in service," a Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said.
"Our crews are undertaking an assessment to determine the necessary repair works for the sign, a complex task due to the age of the technology."
Motorists are asked to always check their speed and surroundings.
The Department of Transport and Planning has urged the community to report hazards and any concerns about the condition of the road network by calling 13 11 70.
Meanwhile, 11 large directional signs on the Albury side of the motorway are expected to be replaced by the end of the year due to their deteriorating condition.
"Transport for NSW carries out regular inspections of the road network to identify defects and prioritise future maintenance work," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Peeling and fading of signs are recorded as defects and programmed into future maintenance work.
"Eleven large signs on the Hume Highway (Albury bypass) are scheduled to be replaced by the end of this year, this includes the sign at the Riverina Highway exit in East Albury."
