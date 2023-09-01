Dohnes lead way in Sire Evaluation Trial

Kardinia Dohnes is not just the Merino for the present but for the future, proving to be an ethical and sustainable source for the world's food and fibre needs.
The Dohnes' outstanding performance is presented in an independent and comprehensive first breed-specific sire evaluation. Almost every trait is being measured on the dual purpose sheep's progeny.
The trial involves 15 sires - 13 Dohnes and two Poll Merinos - which connect the Merino Sire Evaluation Association sites around Australia, including the AWI Merino Lifetime Productivity Project.
Results indicate that Kardinia is Trait Leader in three categories: Ewe PWT, Classed Ewes and Leg Confirmation, and second in Combined Data Set. This trial captures meat eating quality and two stages of reproduction.
Kardinia quality wool is also in demand as brands learn exactly where their fibres are sourced from, and wool traders like Fox and Lillie are supporting Kardinia to help showcase their traceable fibre story.
Kardinia are fully accredited through the RWS (Responsible Wool Standard). A recent wool clip was used in woollen garments for the Australian brand Blue Illusion.
An exciting line-up of 350 rams bred to deliver consistent, predictable, and functional performance go on sale at Kurralea Studs annual spring three-breed sale this September.
Kurralea's 2023 auction is expected be in line with the past few years, including a record-breaking 2021 sale when the stud had a total clearance of 360 rams selling to $10,600 and averaging $2250 across the three breeds.
Breeders looking for robust, structurally excellent, functional, easy-care rams bred for performance and carcase merit are spoilt for choice when looking for a ram to fit their program in the 2023 draft.
The 26th annual sale will feature 175 Poll Dorsets, 175 White Suffolks and 10 Suffolk rams, and is followed two weeks later by the stud's second annual online sale of 30 Ultra White rams.
Ben and Lucy Prentice from Ariah Park pride themselves on providing large numbers of rams bred to do 'the job' for sheep producers across a wide range of conditions and enterprises.
Stud principal Ben said 15 to 20 years ago, the majority of Kurralea rams were sold locally, however with the amalgamation of smaller local farms many rams were now sold across four states.
"We've always been very strong on the structure of our rams, particularly feet and legs, to be able to handle wide open country and big paddocks," Ben said.
Ben added the stud had been involved in LambPlan ASBVs for many years but wouldn't sacrifice structure or visual attributes chasing extreme numbers.
"Our rams have good growth rates and that means the lambs get big quick and are sold early. We are also strong on bare points on both breeds looking for minimal wool on the heads, legs and bellies just to reduce chances of picking up grass seed."
This year's Poll Dorset sale will include the first progeny of Shirlee Downs 002-20 whose sire was Kurralea 140-18, purchased by Shirlee Downs, Western Australia, in 2019 for $32,000.
Another new sire with rams at the top-end of the draft is Valma 219-20, a moderate framed ram with high ASBV's (Australian Sheep Breeding Values) and low birth weight.
Sires of White Suffolk rams offering included Kurralea 312-20, a ram Kurralea used in its breeding program for one year before it was sold to Kattata Well stud, South Australia, for $16,000 in 2021.
The first sons of Kattata Well 497-20 would also be in the line-up. Mr Prentice said over the years they had been fortunate to have loyal buyers who bought year in, year out.
He expects the sale averages to come back a bit compared with recent years due to season uncertainty and market conditions, but clearance rate was the important thing.
He said the 2020 season was a good year with good rain without having too much, while 2021 was borderline on getting too wet and 2022 was the wettest on record.
Kurralea will also offer around 30 UltraWhite rams in a separate on-line sale through AuctionsPlus on October 6. The rams will also be available for inspection on the day.
Hillcroft Farms 7128-20, the sire of all UltraWhite rams selling this year, was Lot 1 at the Hillcroft Farms 2021 UltraWhite sale purchased for $11,000.
The on-property auction, live streamed with AuctionsPlus, will be held on September 26 from 12.30pm. The UltraWhite on-line auction will be held on October 6 with the auction live at 11am. Visit www.kurralea.com for more.
A balanced approach to breeding has bode well for Depta Grove White Suffolks over the years, and their 35th annual sale is sure to be no different.
Principal David Pipkorn has been breeding sheep for more than four decades and says sound structured animals have underpinned all he has achieved.
"You can move in all different directions and change various genetic traits, but if it's an animal that is correct it will stand the test of time," he said.
"What we mean by a balanced approach to breeding, is we don't chase single traits too heavily at the cost of other breeding standards."
The upcoming sale, to be held on-property on Thursday October 12, will offer the quality line-up of stud ewes, stud and flock rams that Depta Grove clients have come to expect, featuring the very latest genetics available.
David said two sire lines will be dominant in both the ram and ewe catalogues: Depta Grove Regal 200477 and Depta Grove Noble 180374.
"Noble is a proven sire with sons selling to $22,000, and we've fine-tuned how we breed with him so there are some stunning rams coming through from him," David said.
"Regal we had used as a ram lamb and had a small number of progeny available last year topping at $10,000.
"This year he is very well represented in the sale catalogue as we've used him quite heavily.
"Regal also went into the central research flock to be compared against all breeds and was used as a link sire in the White Suffolk trial this year."
Depta Grove releases semen interests in their retained sires to one stud per state, and those were taken up promptly in 2021 when Regal was retained.
The stud will open the sale with 70 stud ewes representing a cross section of Detpa Grove genetics.
About 30 stud rams will follow before the main draft of 150 flock rams will be offered. David said he had been focusing on getting a balance of eating qualities in the flock recently.
"Whilst it is not being paid to the producer yet, we have a responsibility to industry to make sure our product is right," he said.
"Amongst the team this year we introduced a new sire from Yanco stud, 200156, and it was extreme in the eating quality value, so we targeted him over the ewes that needed a lift, meaning generally the whole draft across the board is slightly better in this regard.
"Simultaneously we've been increasing muscling and growth rates and maintaining moderate fat levels."
He added that the other brought in ram from last year's drop was Woolumbool 207853 - a very high-performance ram across growth rates and early maturity, with several of his daughters and sons coming through this sale.
"One thing to note is in the 2022 drop we had our biggest lambing for a long time and rather than offer more rams to industry we've culled harder, so making sure we only offer top rams at the auction," David added.
"Similarly with the ewe draft, whilst we culled heavily, we also sent a line of commercial ewes off as well, so there has been heavy classing pressure on the ewe sale draft again, more so than ever."
The 35th Depta Grove sale will be held on-property at Jeparit, Victoria and via AuctionsPlus, with ewes beginning the sale at 11.30am and rams following at 1pm.
Visit www.detpagrove.com or detpagrove Facebook and Instagram Page for more information.
It is that time of year again. Time to check your ram power and start thinking about what new genetics you will need (or like) to introduce into your flock this year.
The rams at Toland Poll have really started hitting their straps after what has been a tough start for them - and sheep everywhere - over the past 12 months.
They have endured 16.5 inches of rain this year so far, 11.5 inches since they were shorn in early April. This has given them a great test, not only with the rain on their wool, but also having to grow, standing in water for weeks on end.
"We are very pleased with how our sheep have performed in these conditions, and definitely gives us confidence in the sheep we are producing," Toland said.
The rams have been lotted and we hope to release the catalogue for our 36th On Property Ram Sale once the latest ASBV's have been released from the August 21 run.
This years sale will be held on Monday, September 25, at 'Feltrim' and will run online through AuctionsPlus.
On offer will be 80 rams shorn in early April and were side sampled in the middle of July for a more up to date fleece test. All rams have had the 50k genomic test for greater accuracy with the ASBV's.
"Last year we completed the same test on all stud ewes and sires in our flock, and now genotype all stud lambs at marking," they said.
"This helps us in giving you the most accurate data we can for each individual animal."
The Dual Purpose Plus index for the sale team is averaging 178.13.
This is within the top 20 per cent of the flock within Australia and therefore Toland is confident they will breed true to the index.
The average YFAT and YEMD is also sitting within the top 20% of the Australian flock and we know that these contribute to fertility and lamb survivability.
Toland completed the marking of this year's lambs at the end of July with a DNA tissue sample taken for the full 50K analysis and pedigree analysis.
"We marked 117 per cent lambs to ewes joined. We are very happy with this result as we had a severe weather event during the middle of lambing which did account for quite a few losses. We had over 80mm of rain in about 24 hours as lambing peaked so it was not ideal conditions! There were a few sleepless nights there!
Toland is an unmulesed flock with brucellosis accreditation and an MN3 vaccinated status for Johnes, and have been vaccinating for 20 years. Private inspections of the rams prior to the sale are welcome. Contact Toland to organise an inspection time.