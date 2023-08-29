The Border Mailsport
Newly crowned Barton medallist Cam Fendyk set to remain at Baarmutha Park

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:44pm
Beechworth skipper Cam Fendyk with the spoils of victory after his Barton medal win. Picture by Mark Jesser
Beechworth skipper Cam Fendyk with the spoils of victory after his Barton medal win. Picture by Mark Jesser

Barton medallist Cam Fendyk has no immediate ambitions to re-ignite his Ovens and Murray career despite being crowned the Tallangatta and district league best and fairest on Monday night.

