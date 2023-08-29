With confetti flying, trumpets blaring and cheers echoing throughout the schoolyard, Albury's triumphant world champions returned home.
School-mates formed a guard of honour on Tuesday, August 29, as they welcomed home The Scots School pipe band after they were crowned the 2023 World Pipe Band Champion (grade 4B) in Glasgow earlier this month.
The band topped off their world championship effort by taking out the Scottish Pipe Band Championship in their category, as well as being named Grade 4B Best Drums Corps and Champion of Champions.
Drum Sergeant Damon Wright, 17, said after walking through the guard of honour, he was "on top of the world".
"It's pretty crazy, honestly; I didn't think I'd be standing there hearing our name called out as first for everything, drumming and overall - it's absolutely crazy," he said.
"I'm so glad we put all the work in and finally got to bring the title home to Albury.
"And doing it with this bunch of people at school, with all your mates, makes it that much more special."
The Albury representatives edged out 38 other bands from around the globe to book their spot in the world championship final, where they then competed against the best 12 and emerged victorious.
Drum tutor Tom Mewett said he couldn't be prouder of the students.
"It's a big win; our grade is one of the biggest in terms of the number of bands that compete," he said.
"And we were lucky enough to get the win, which was fantastic."
In 2017, the school made their inaugural appearance at the world-famous tattoo. They were invited again in 2020 before COVID cancelled the event.
"This has really been a four-year build up for us," Mr Mewett said.
"We were supposed to go to the Tattoo and the Worlds in 2020, but obviously COVID put an end to that, unfortunately.
"But the work has been going non-stop for the last two years.
"So it has been a huge build-up for us with a lot of hard work, but seeing our students succeed and seeing them get the reward for that hard work is the best part of the trip."
