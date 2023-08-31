Are your CDs and DVDs in need of repair? Albury Wodong Repair Cafe will feature CD/DVD cleaning and repairs this session. They will be cleaned and assessed for repair with a machine that removes small scratches. Regular repair stations will be clothing, jewellery and tool sharpening. The cafe cannot repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations. It is still looking for new repairers to help out with bike repairs and leather items. Repair Cafe is a free service but a donation is welcome. Come along to learn how to repair your items and save them from landfill. There is a limit of three items a person. Free cuppa and cake included, kindly donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au

