MOSEY UP
Amber Lawrence - Your Town Tour, Kinross Woolshed, Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm
Catch six times Golden Guitar winner, Australian singer-songwriter, Amber Lawrence on her 2023 Your Town Tour. Hot off the back of being announced the 2023 Female Artist of the Year at the CMAA Golden Guitar Awards and being inducted into the prestigious Galaxy of Stars - alongside legends such as Kasey Chambers and Lee Kernaghan, Lawrence is bringing her energetic show to towns all around Australia this year. She is prolific as an artist, having released seven studio albums and three children's albums. Expect a high energy show filled with hit singles and favourites.
LOOK UP
Border Mail International Film Festival, Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga, Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, varied screenings
The Border Mail International Film Festival (BMIFF) is back for its 20th year with an expansive program of international cinema, gripping documentaries and charming comedies. It presents an adventurous cinematic experience with more than 43 films from 21 countries across 12 days. The festival wraps up on Sunday, September 3. For session times visit regentcinemas.com.au
FIX UP
Albury Wodonga Repair Cafe, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, 15 Havelock Street, Saturday, September 2, 10am to 1pm
Are your CDs and DVDs in need of repair? Albury Wodong Repair Cafe will feature CD/DVD cleaning and repairs this session. They will be cleaned and assessed for repair with a machine that removes small scratches. Regular repair stations will be clothing, jewellery and tool sharpening. The cafe cannot repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations. It is still looking for new repairers to help out with bike repairs and leather items. Repair Cafe is a free service but a donation is welcome. Come along to learn how to repair your items and save them from landfill. There is a limit of three items a person. Free cuppa and cake included, kindly donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au
LAUGH UP
Father's Day Eve Comedy Night, Bridge Road Brewers, Beechworth, Saturday, September 2, 6pm to 10pm
Give the gift of laughter this Father's Day, loaded up with a great night out at Bridge Road Brewers. Fresh off a sold-out run of shows at the MICF in 2022, Jarryd Goundrey is bringing his witty storytelling to Beechworth in a brewhouse stand-up special. Bring along Dad to Jarryd's hilarious 2023 show Farewell Vanilla Slice on Father's Day eve for what's set to be a great night in the brewery. Doors open at 6pm with the stand-up show from 8pm to 10pm. Entry $25. Father's Day Package ($55) includes entry, pizza and a pint of Beechworth Pale. No reserved seating, self-allocated on the night. It's an 18+ event.
STOCK UP
Chiltern Spring Market, Tourist Park, Main Street, Chiltern, Sunday, September 3, 9am to 1pm
This ever-popular quarterly market is locked in for spring. There will be a huge variety of stalls with something for everyone.
SHOW UP
Daniel Connell, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, September 2, 8pm
Daniel Connell (as seen on the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala - ABC) comes to Albury for one night only. Get some friends together and come on down for a laugh. Connell has been described as so endlessly watchable that it's genuinely difficult to imagine someone not enjoying his work.
COOK UP
Belvoir Community Wood-Fired Pizza Oven, Belvoir Park, Wodonga, Sunday, September 3, noon to 3pm
Celebrate Father's Day with pizza and live music. Enjoy the sounds of lush guitar playing paired with the smooth RnB i nfused vocals of Iva Mahoni. Albury-based Iva Mahoni has swiftly made a name for herself as a "must-watch" on the local music scene. She created and performed her own original music, including her single co-written and performed with Ciqala Johnson, Fallin' Behind, which is available on all streaming platforms. BYO pizza ingredients and pizza tray, chair or picnic rug.
SING UP
Mendelssohn & More, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, September 2, 7pm
Orpheus Trio presents a diverse program combining rarely heard discoveries alongside well-known masterworks of the piano trio repertoire. The magnificent Mendelssohn D minor is the centrepiece of this concert, which is often praised as one of his finest works. Formed in 2012 and comprising pianist Helena Kernaghan, violinist Kaori Sparks and cellist Sam Goble, the trio are an interstate, rural-dwelling ensemble calling both Albury and Castlemaine home. All members of Orpheus are accomplished performers and have gained experience performing and studying throughout Europe, Asia and Australia.
DRIVE UP
September Sunday Sessions - Father's Day Special, Bright Brewery, Sunday, September 3, 2pm to 5pm
With stunning views overlooking the Ovens River, delicious craft beers, hearty brew pub meals and a chilled-out vibe, it's the ideal way to relax and recharge. Enjoy free live music from Life Dreamers and JD & The Kat (covers and originals). Sunday Sessions run from 2pm-5pm (AEST) on the Hop Terrace unless otherwise specified. Bookings: brightbrewery.com.au/brewery/table-bookings/ Meals available from noon to 8pm (pizzas and fries only from 2.30pm-5pm). In the case of wet weather, the artists will play inside the venue. Free entry, all ages welcome, no BYO food or drink.
LISTEN UP
Lucey, Club Corowa, Saturday, September 2, 7.30pm to 11.30pm
North East band Lucey is playing at Club Corowa for the first time this weekend. Catch them there from 7.30pm on Saturday.
