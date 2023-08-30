Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

SEPTEMBER
1
The Wolfe Brothers with special guest Gord Bamford, Beer Deluxe Albury, 7.30pm
Catnip, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Two Man Banned, SS&A Albury, 9pm
2
Toby Mobbs, St Leonards Vineyard, noon
Father's Day Eve Comedy Night, Bridge Road Brewers, 6pm
Mendelssohn & More, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
Opera of Australia - The Barber of Seville, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm
Lucey, Corowa Club, 7.30pm to 11.30pm
Amber Lawrence - Your Town Tour, Kinross Woolshed, 7.30pm
Daniel Connell, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Rhythm Rockers, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Moze in Beechworth with Kate and Llewy, Tanswell's Commercial Hotel, 8.30pm
The Gunz Rock Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Glenn Starr, SS&A Albury, 9pm
3
September Sunday Sessions - Father's Day Special, Bright Brewery, noon
6
Reckoning - The Sounds of Woven Souls, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
7
Peter Williams Medium Live, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
8
John Waters: The John Lennon Songbook, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Border Rock, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
9
Rattler, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Triple Trouble, SS&A Albury, 9pm
10
13
Albury Public School presents Rising Stars Variety Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 11am and 7pm
14
15
Cube Session, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
Leaving Jackson: The Jonny Cash and June Carter Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
The Great Pretenders, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Yoplay Trio, SS&A Albury, 9pm
16
Menopause The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Regular Boys, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
20
The Resilience Project - Three Happy Tricks, The Cube Wodonga, 11am
21
Brad Cox, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Boy & Bear, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
22
Robertson Brothers Variety Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Overtime, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Alexi Cola, SS&A Albury, 9pm
23
Syndicate, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Kartoon, SS&A Albury, 9pm
28
The Mik Maks, SS&A Albury, 11am
29
3 of a Kind, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Marc Paola, SS&A Albury, 9pm
30
Snow Road Troopers, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
