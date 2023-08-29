Q: You lost to RWW-Giants last weekend. Is that a concern leading into a cut-throat final?
A: To the Giants' credit they were the better side and we definitely can't afford to produce something similar against the Saints on the weekend or our season will be over.
Q: You were missing a trio of key players in Ben Baker, co-coach David Miles and key forward Tyler Lampe?
A: Ben had a bit of swelling on his troublesome knee so we rested him as a precaution and we gave David a freshen-up as well after playing 17 matches straight. Lampe played in the reserves after coming back from a hamstring injury and will be a possible inclusion against the Saints.
Q: You have beaten the Saints twice already this season but how do you feel you match up against Peter Cook's charges?
A: There was only a kick between us last time and I think both sides feel that they are relatively evenly matched. I feel the Saints' midfield is their biggest asset and they have got some dangerous forwards including Keith Tallent who is one of the best young forwards in the competition.
Q: Is there one Saints who poses the biggest threat to you winning?
A: I think they play well as a midfield group rather than just one individual that stands out the most. I'm wary of Ron Boulton though who floats through there and can be damaging on his day.
Q: You lost the midfield battle last weekend against the Giants?
A: They certainly had a much better workrate than us and it's an area that we will have to improve if we want to progress deep into finals.
ROUND 3
Brock-Burrum 6.8 (44) lost to Howlong 11.8 (74)
Prized Spider recruits Matt Wilson and Jarred Lane star for the visitors in a comfortable win away from home.
ROUND 14
Howlong 10.8 (68) def Brock-Burrum 9.9 (63)
Young Saint Max Tallent kicks four goals in an impressive debut as the merged identity starts to find its best form in a narrow loss in the countdown to finals.
There appears to be little separating sides from third to sixth on the ladder and this match does looks to be a toss of the coin. You can't read too much into the Spiders' loss against the Giants last weekend with coach Matt McDonald opting to rest midfield dynamos Ben Baker and David Miles. Baker has struggled with a knee all season but his form over the next few weeks will be crucial in how far the Spiders progress.
Verdict: Howlong by 11-points
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.