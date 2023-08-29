The Border Mailsport
Five burning questions with Matt McDonald and elimination final verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 30 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:39am
The Spiders opted to rest midfield workhorse and co-coach David Miles last weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser
FIVE QUESTIONS WITH HOWLONG COACH MATT McDONALD

Q: You lost to RWW-Giants last weekend. Is that a concern leading into a cut-throat final?

