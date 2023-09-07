A mural created by North East school children will be saved despite construction at the railway station where they have been displayed for two decades.
Eleven out of 18 art panels were able to be salvaged during Inland Rail works at Wangaratta Station Precinct.
David Maroney, of Wangaratta Stationeers, said the murals were erected in October 2000 to beautify the area, with students from 23 Wangaratta and district schools contributing to the artwork.
Various businesses and groups also sponsored panels so "it was quite a community effort to get these done".
Themes on the panels included the Olympics, given the proximity of the 2000 Sydney Games, trains, and the region, for example, Mount Hotham.
"We only got hit by graffiti three time in those 23 years, so people were quite respectful of the fact that they were done by school children," Mr Maroney said.
As Inland Rail construction began, site supervisor Tony Roman, of McConnell Dowell, talked to Mr Maroney about the changes.
The longtime volunteer revealed he'd like to save the mural, and this was able to be organised.
"The plan now is to try and cut out the damaged bits that we've got on some of the panels and ask the schools if they'd like to repaint them and just see what they could do with them," Mr Maroney said.
"When all the works are finished here at the Wangaratta railway precinct, we'll find a spot to put them back in."
Construction is due to be completed in 2025. The changes include increasing clearance for double-stacked freight trains, improved access, a pedestrian underpass and car parking.
Wangaratta Stationeers will celebrate its 25th year of community service in November.
